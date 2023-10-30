October 30, 2023
Is San Francisco's retail landscape dead? not so fast


By many measures, Comey could not have come to San Francisco at a worse time. The citywide retail vacancy rate rose to 6.6 percent in the third quarter of 2023, up from 6 percent in the previous quarter, according to commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, part of a steady increase over the past few years. Westfield turned over its San Francisco Center mall to lenders after Nordstrom left, leaving the property only 55 percent occupied.

Office workers have left San Francisco in droves. Vacancy in the third quarter was 31 percent. Of the offices that remain, most employees are working remotely — and doing their shopping elsewhere, too. According to Castle Access Control Systems, which tracks key card entries, only 43.5 percent of San Francisco offices had people working at the end of September. The good news: That’s up from 20.8 percent at the beginning of the year.

Reports of robbery crimes and heroin-related deaths in gutters have populated the national news, creating what appears to be a retail hell-zone. New York Post It was reported in June that there were only 107 retailers left in and around San Francisco’s charming Union Square in May, up from 203 before Covid. A recent headline in The New Yorker asked, “What Really Happened to San Francisco?”

San Francisco’s retail: the pain is concentrated

Still, Comey’s isn’t the only luxury retail business to choose San Francisco for its next location. Five-year-old Chicago multi-brand store Svrn (pronounced “sovereign”) will open its second outpost in San Francisco next March, stocking labels including The Row, Dries Van Noten, Lemaire, Rick Owens, Jacquemus, and Jil Sander.

It turns out that San Francisco’s retail pain is largely concentrated in a few downtown areas, including the Union Square district, which has traditionally been a luxury center for the city, with stores ranging from Louis Vuitton to Bottega Veneta. Are brands. Downtown San Francisco, with its office buildings, hotels, and large-footprint stores, has suffered due to its proximity to the dangerous Tenderloin district and the departure of office workers.

However, new fashion promoters see potential in wealthier neighborhoods where residents shop closer to home rather than near the office. It’s part of a larger trend toward luxury stores moving closer to where their customers live and take their children to school.

Source: www.voguebusiness.com

