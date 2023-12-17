Ripple dominance, a measure of XRP’s market share by market capitalization in the competitive cryptocurrency segment, has been flashing a warning signal this year.

XRP dominance trends lower

XRP dominance has declined by 3.63% over the week, 18.83% over the past month, and 10.63% over the past six months. Over a one-year period, Ripple’s percentage market share across all cryptocurrencies has declined by 11%. Over a five-year period, it is down 82%. Its peers are performing much better on the market cap charts.

For example, Bitcoin (BTC) has lost only 10.59% of its market share over the past five years, not 82% like Ripple. Meanwhile, Bitcoin dominance has increased by 28.65% over the past year, 6.85% over the past six months, and 1.6% in the past month. But Ethereum may make a more useful comparison.

Ethereum (ETH) dominance has dropped from a month to a year view, but not as much as XRP dominance. Over the past month, ETH dominance dropped only 3.3% compared to XRP’s 18.83% decline. Meanwhile, from a long-term perspective, Ether’s market share has increased by 90% over the past five years.

Here are some possible reasons for the decline in XRP dominance on crypto market share.

SEC lawsuit and decline in Ripple market share

Over the past month, XRP dominance has declined drastically as the price of XRP has consolidated over the past 30 days while the price of Bitcoin has increased by approximately 19%.

The price of Ether has increased by approximately 15% in the same period. Unfortunately for Ripple, clouds of uncertainty loom as traders and investors await the SEC lawsuit hearing in four months.

One silver lining as far as XRP dominance is concerned is the 6-month chart, where Ripple’s decline of 10.63% is actually slightly better than Ether’s decline of 12.91%. During that period, Ripple Labs won a big victory against the SEC in court, which was reflected in the XRP price by the markets.

Ripple Labs has been battling the Securities and Exchange Commission in court since December 2020. The resulting regulatory uncertainty has been a three-year hurdle for the XRP token. Developments in the SEC lawsuit will likely be the major factor in Ripple’s price movements and market share over the next four months.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com