Is Ripple (XRP) on the verge of a bullish run? These analysts include

TL;DR

Ripple’s

Analysts are predicting significant price growth for XRP, with predictions of up to $25 by the end of 2024 based on a “bull-flag” pattern.

A significant increase in XRP transactions, reaching a 5-month high, supports the possibility of a price rally.

XRP ready for a 4,000% price explosion?

The revival of the cryptocurrency industry throughout 2023 has reached its peak over the past few days, with many digital assets reaching yearly high prices. For example, Bitcoin (BTC) reached $42,000 for the first time since spring 2022, while Ether (ETH) passed the $2,200 mark.

Ripple’s native token – XRP – has not been among the best performers recently, but it has made substantial gains since the beginning of the year. The company’s partial legal success against the US Securities and Exchange Commission and other important factors are among the possible reasons why the coin has surged nearly 80% since January 1.

XRP is currently trading at around $0.61, with many experts arguing that the asset’s valuation could soon skyrocket. One such example is using Fieri Trading Handles.

The analyst presented a chart according to which XRP has formed a “bull-flag” and is set to explode to $25 by the end of next year:

“This massive pattern will explode at some point in 2024, most likely resulting in a bullish move. My target for breakout is $25.”

Another person who believes that XRP has formed a “bull-flag” and is on the verge of a price explosion is the analyst behind the popular YouTube channel CryptoTV. He believes the coin can “easily” rise to $0.83 in the short term and achieve more impressive gains in the long term.

Those interested in knowing how XRP might perform in the remaining weeks of the current year can take a look at our dedicated video below:

This XRP metric has reached a 5-month high

One indicator that suggests a rally could be in the cards for the Ripple coin is the increasing number of XRP transactions. The metric stalled at 1.38 million on December 4, having last reached that peak in mid-July. About 95% of those transactions were executed successfully.

The total number of XRP wallets has also been increasing this year, currently standing at around 4.9 million. In comparison, there were about 4.5 million such addresses at the beginning of 2023.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com