After facing resistance at the $0.74 level, Ripple went through a corrective phase, and moved back towards the 100-day and 200-day moving averages at around $0.55. Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency is currently struggling with low market activity, contributing to minor price volatility.

by Shayan

Ripple Price Analysis: Daily Chart

A closer look at the daily chart shows that Ripple faced resistance and seller dominance in its attempt to break the $0.74 mark, leading to a corrective phase with a retracement towards a key support area. This important range includes the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which, combined with the stable support level at $0.56, provides ample psychological support for XRP.

Despite this, XRP price is currently experiencing low volatility, remaining confined within a key range delineated by $0.56 support and $0.74 resistance. However, a resurgence of buying interest supporting Ripple’s price could potentially trigger a renewed uptrend, aiming to retest the $0.74 resistance range.

4-hour chart

Examining the 4-hour chart, Ripple’s gains faced significant resistance around the $0.74 level. There was a significant decline due to increasing selling pressure in this important area, which was characterized by an extended retracement towards the 0.5-0.618 Fibonacci levels.

Despite subsequent attempts by buyers to push the price above the $0.74 range, these efforts proved unsuccessful. This price action reflects market uncertainty, with Ripple going through a consolidation phase with low volatility.

Nevertheless, substantial support is evident in the price range between the 0.5 and 0.618 Fibonacci levels. A potential drop below this critical range could signal an imminent significant decline for XRP, and market participants should prepare for notable changes in such circumstances.

source: cryptopotato.com