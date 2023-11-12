on rent

Retirement is supposed to be an exciting period when you can reap the fruits of a lifetime’s work.

After your kids leave home, you have more time and money to spend on yourself, travel options, or perhaps complete a bucket list of goals you never had the chance to do before.

You may even finally be mortgage-free. In such a situation the question arises: “What do you do with your house?”

The traditional route for many people has been to downsize – which means selling their large family home for a smaller property.

This often comes with many benefits; By releasing capital you can pass it on to family without incurring inheritance tax, move to a property that is likely to be more manageable on a day-to-day basis, and perhaps even move closer to friends and family when you don’t need as much space. it occurs.

However, it is not always that simple. Moving house comes with significant costs and stress, from stamp duty to getting stuck in the purchase chain.

And that’s if you can find a suitable property in the first place.

Demand for smaller properties has increased as buyers adjust their expectations of what they can afford with higher interest rates.

According to financial analysts MoneyFacts, the average two-year fixed rate mortgage is currently 6.29 per cent, while the average five-year rate is 5.87 per cent.

This not only makes it harder to find a property, but can also limit what you can buy as prices for smaller homes have risen with demand.

The average price of a flat or maisonette a decade ago was £299,890, according to HM Land Registry figures. This has increased by 48 per cent, with the average price today at £442,916.

This is not much lower than the current average house price of £535,597 across all property types.

But what if downsizing isn’t your only option? Nearly 4 per cent of the richest over-65s rented privately in 2021, according to research from estate agency Hamptons and the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

And the gap in the market is being recognized by investors who see high quality private rental schemes as a good bet for retirees.

Nick Whitton, senior director at real estate company JLL, says: “We think the number of homes in these types of schemes that are solely for rental use has increased by 400 per cent in the last 10 years.”

According to the ONS, 27 per cent of pensioners live in millionaire households, with the majority of their wealth tied up in property. A proportion of them, says Whitten, would like to release some of that money.

But what’s the best way to do it?

Telegraph Money walks you through the advantages and disadvantages of renting later in life, versus cutting down on traditional downsizing while owning.

Nick Nesbitt, partner in the financial planning team at Mazars, says: “It’s something we’re talking to clients about more, and talking about strategies for downsizing or going with another option. “

The first thing you need to think about is what you want to do with any capital released. High interest rates, stubborn inflation and slowing house price growth have changed the investment landscape.

“If you sell your house you can now get a 5 or 6 per cent return on cash stashed away,” says Tom Scaife, partner and head of seniors housing at Knight Frank.

“Most houses are not mortgaged and if you live in the South East the value of your property will have increased by 600 per cent in the last 30 years.

“If you realize this and you have got 1 per cent returns, plus your pension, it is not as attractive as what we are seeing now in terms of returns and what we are likely to see in the longer term. The interest returns we are seeing now can go a long way in paying the rent.”

Similarly, Nesbitt says income from investment portfolios is no longer as reliable and those who have a significant portion of their wealth in property may be looking to release more than previously planned.

This may be for a number of reasons, such as funding their own retirement plans, dealing with rising costs of living or making gifts to family as part of inheritance tax planning.

“Regarding how much capital they want to release, for example, if you want £50,000 a year to live on in retirement you need to think about how you will fund it. Are you planning to use money from your home?” says Lisa Caplan of Charles Stanley.

However, before you sell it and think about renting it out, it is worth considering how much value you place on the security of owning your property.

Nesbitt says many people who become homeowners struggle with the idea of ​​not actually owning their property.

Despite this, the security from a senior rental property is likely to be higher than others in the private rental market. He further said that old landlords are unlikely to sell houses and move to standard tenancy arrangements.

Whitten says the trend of renting later in life is declining in Britain, as more people rely on drawdowns rather than annuities to fund their retirement.

Additionally, the option provides a social element that may not be possible if you live in a home or have a smaller one.

“I had a client, an elderly widow, who reluctantly decided to move into a retirement complex. But the social side, meeting new people, joining bridge clubs and book groups, gave him a new lease of life.

“It highlights the importance of social connection,” says Caplan.

Nesbitt cautions that, from a financial perspective, it is worth considering the tax implications of taking money out of the property and investing it elsewhere. Although owning your own home is a unique way to manage your wealth, it is tax efficient.

Receiving more than 5 percent interest on the profit from a sale sounds attractive, but you’ll need to think about the income tax implications.

You may also need to think about any capital gains tax you pay on other types of investments, such as public shares.

“The hassle factor is one thing,” says Nesbitt. “Property is a very light touch investment, you live in it, try to keep it clean and tidy but apart from that you don’t have to review your investments, deal with financial advisors regularly. There is value in it.”

Although selling and renting out your home may reduce the amount of property management you need to do, such as managing a garden, consider making more diversified investments instead.

However, downsizing a traditional property has its own stresses and costs.

Stamp duty is seen by many as a significant barrier preventing older home owners from selling their properties in favor of smaller homes. And it’s not just retirees who suffer.

Housing stock available for young families or those just off the property ladder is limited as larger homes are not being brought back onto the market.

Nesbitt says: “Assuming stamp duty comes to around £170,000 plus solicitors costs and moving costs, you’re talking about £200,000 of costs and fees which could have been avoided if you had decided not to buy the property. Have done.”

There is also flexibility in not having your money tied up in property. Access to your cash provides the opportunity to spend it to grow your retirement fund. It can also be useful from an inheritance tax planning perspective.

The current inheritance tax limit of £325,000 encourages giving away part of your estate to avoid the levy on what is left in your estate after death. Anything above this amount is taxed at 40 percent.

Holding your wealth in cash rather than property makes IHT planning easier, allowing you to give away cash or set up trusts or other structures through which you can transfer your assets.

Whitton says: “There are strategies to start giving away some of that wealth over time. One way to do this is to get rid of the house and live a more liquid lifestyle and give some of it away while you’re gone.”

Nesbitt says it can also be personally rewarding, because you can see children or grandchildren enjoying the gift while you’re alive.

But of course this isn’t the only option, as traditional downsizing can also free up some of your money to donate.

Buying a smaller, less valuable property frees up money from bricks and mortar so you can give a gift while remaining a homeowner.

Before the recent rise in interest rates, many people over the age of 55 opted to release money from their assets through an equity release loan. However, this has become a less popular route due to rising borrowing costs.

The number of active equity release clients fell by a third in the third quarter this year compared with the same period last year, according to figures from the Equity Release Council.

It’s also worth thinking about long-term needs and how care costs are calculated and paid. The rules regarding care funding are that if you are living in your own home and receiving care, or have a co-dependent living in your home then you must take into account the value of the estate when considering how to fund care. Price cannot be considered.

However, if you have sold your property then the proceeds from the sale will be taken into account for your ability to repay. According to charity Age UK, if your net worth is more than £23,250, you must pay your care fees in full.

Plus, moving into a rental facility — especially if it’s targeted at older renters — can help manage your needs after circumstances change.

“When you rent you are able to trade space for service. You’re able to downsize and increase service in a smaller apartment, which you might not be able to do if you needed to sell your home,” says Scaife.

However, ultimately the decision is likely to be an emotional one. Deciding to leave your family home, whether to move to a smaller place or to rent, is a complex decision and one that is not likely to be taken lightly.

Taking the time to consider how you want to use your money and what you want from your retirement can be an exciting next step, just make sure you’re considering all of your options.

