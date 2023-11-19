Is PayPal Stock Worth Buying?

paypal(PYPL -0.49% )’s recently reported third-quarter results were well received by Wall Street. Revenue rose 8% year over year to $7.4 billion, while adjusted earnings per share rose 20% to $1.30. Total payment volume, a key performance indicator for the business, rose 15% to $388 billion.

Although shares of the fintech leader have climbed 13% since the earnings announcement, as of November 15 they were still down 18% and 81% below their peak value. Obviously, the market is still somewhat pessimistic about this company.

But does this situation provide a buying opportunity for investors?

PayPal has a new CEO with new priorities



It was separated even before this EBAY, Dan Shulman was the CEO of PayPal. While he guided the digital payments giant to impressive growth, especially during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, an argument can be made that he diverted his attention from the core business and spent too much money on poorly chosen acquisitions. Did.

Luckily, there’s a new CEO at the helm. Alex Criss, who leads the company, arrives during its first earnings call YoursSaid his focus for his new company is on finding ways to reduce costs. Additionally, Chris wants to direct resources toward “the most profitable growth priorities.” In other words, he wants to create a more efficient organization.

This may be just what shareholders were looking for. From its spin-off in July 2021 to its all-time high share price, PayPal stock was up 740%. But as I noted earlier, it has been on a downward trend since then. Perhaps this new CEO will be able to instill some sustained optimism among investors.

PayPal is still a solid business

To look at PayPal’s stock chart, you might think this is a company that is in terrible shape. But statistics prove that this is not true.

Payment networks are continuously growing. Total payout volume continues to grow at a solid clip. This is a positive development because PayPal earns fee revenue on the dollar amount of transactions that occur on its network. Higher payment volumes support more revenue. Amidst the intense competition in the payments space, it is a good sign to see the metric rise.

Some bears will immediately point to PayPal’s stable user base, which now stands at 428 million active accounts. Yes, this figure has decreased by about 1% year on year. However, the rest of its users are connecting more to this platform. The average active account has been transacted approximately 57 times over the last 12 month period. This is 13% higher than Q3 2022 and 42% higher than Q3 2019.

Looking at the bigger picture, PayPal should continue to benefit from the growth of e-commerce and the ongoing shift toward cashless transactions. Additionally, businesses benefit from network effects due to its two-way platform for consumers and merchants.

Expectations are low from this stock



It’s not like PayPal’s business is struggling too much. Important metrics continue to improve and increase. And its leadership change could be just what is needed to rebound to consistent double-digit percentage gains on both the top and bottom lines. However, investors have crushed the stock. And it seems expectations and optimism are low right now.

At the time of writing, shares trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 11.4. It’s ridiculously cheap. for comparison, S&P 500 Trades at 19.7 times forward earnings. This discount seems unfair to PayPal.

I agree that a major risk for the company is how crowded the payments landscape has become. But PayPal has established itself as a strong contender in the industry. Add to this the beaten valuation, and it’s easy to get excited about the stock.

