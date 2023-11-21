Is OpenAI melting down because it secretly created something really scary?

Everyone is still struggling to find a plausible explanation as to why OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was suddenly removed from his position last Friday, a decision that led to an utter carnage at the company and beyond .

Other than some vague language accusing him of “not being consistently clear in his communications with the board, hindering his ability to carry out his responsibilities,” the company’s nonprofit board has been disappointingly silent about whether it fired Altman. Why dismissed?

And at the time of writing, the future of the company is still up in the air, with most employees prepared to walk off the job unless Altman is reinstated.

While we wait for more clarity on that front, it’s worth taking a look at the possible reasoning behind Altman’s ouster. One particularly tantalizing possibility: There’s been a lot of speculation about Altman’s role in the company’s efforts to realize beneficial artificial general intelligence (AGI) — its stated number one goal since its founding in 2015 — and it How could it lead to his dismissal?

Was the Board, in other words, removing Altman to save humanity from impending doom? It sounds pretty scary, but then so does the entire company.

What makes matters even more dangerous is that we still don’t fully agree on a single definition of AGI, a term that roughly equates to the point at which an AI is on an intellectual level with us humans. Can work.

OpenAI’s own definition states that AGI is a “system that outperforms humans in the most economically valuable tasks,” but the way some OpenAI leaders are talking about this notion is confusing. Can’t understand it completely. Just last week, days before he was ousted, Altman himself described AGI in an interview as “magical intelligence in the sky.” financial TimesInvoking a borderline God-like entity – language echoed by the company’s chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who was instrumental in ousting Altman from OpenAI.

But how close is OpenAI actually to achieving that goal? Some have speculated that OpenAI’s board was hasty in removing the former CEO because he was acting recklessly and did not adequately consider the risks of developing AGI.

This line of reasoning might suggest the company may be closer than it’s letting on, especially given the apparent urgency surrounding Altman’s dismissal (even major investor Microsoft was caught off guard). .

However, stating with any degree of certainty that we have actually reached the point where an AI algorithm is better than a human at completing a given task is trickier than it seems.

Some researchers have offered potential frameworks for gauging whether a given algorithm has achieved that level of AGI performance, but other experts argue that this is a transition that will not happen overnight.

Earlier this year, Microsoft researchers claimed that OpenAI’s GPT-4 was showing a “spark” of AGI, comments that were quickly criticized by their peers.

After Altman published a blog post about the topic in February, in which he highlighted his company’s goal of creating an AGI that “benefits all of humanity,” experts were not impressed.

Noah Giansiracusa, a mathematics professor at Bentley University, argued, “The term AGI is so loaded that it’s misleading to toss it around as if it’s a real thing with real meaning.” do those days. “It’s not a scientific concept, it’s a science-fiction marketing ploy.”

“Your system is not AGI, it is not a step towards AGI, and yet you are passing it off as if the reader is just nodding along,” couple Emily Bender, professor of linguistics at the University of Washington.

In short, we still don’t know how close OpenAI is to achieving its goal, and given what we’ve seen so far – heck, GPT-4 can’t even tell truth from fiction – it’s going to take a lot. Will likely have to do more research to get there.

Under Altman’s leadership, OpenAI’s core priorities have changed significantly. last month, Semaphore The report says the company has changed its stated “core values” on its website to focus on AGI, with the values ​​on the job opening page being “bold,” “thoughtful,” “ingenuous,” and “impactful.” Changed from “Powered” to “AGI Focus”. “—first on the list—”fast and nasty,” “scale,” and “team spirit.”

The timing of Altman’s firing may also provide clues. Earlier last week, the company proudly announced a new, more efficient version of its large language model, called GPT-4 Turbo, as well as tools that let users create their own chatbots using its technology. Allow to create.

It is still technically possible that Altman’s moves to capitalize on the company’s financial successes, particularly ChatGPT, may have instilled fear among OpenAI’s board. Last week’s announcements caused a frenzy, with OpenAI forced to temporarily halt new sign-ups to its paid ChatGPT Plus service due to “overwhelming demand”.

Right now, we’re reading the tea leaves left by a very strange group of people.

Given that OpenAI’s chief scientist and board member Ilya Sutskever almost immediately regretted his central role in the board’s move to fire Altman, it’s likely that the situation is far more complex than the company realizes.

“I deeply regret my involvement in the board’s actions,” he said. Tweeted, “I never intended to harm OpenAI.”

“Why did you take such a drastic step?” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI with Altman but left the company in 2018 over core disagreements and has since sounded alarm bells on the technology, responded.

“If OpenAI is doing something potentially dangerous to humanity, the world needs to know,” he said.

Source: futurism.com