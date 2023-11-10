Is online dating making you an easy target for ‘sextortion’? A psychologist explains

Scammers on dating platforms are precise and know how to take advantage of the search for love. is here , [+] How to stay safe. getty

While dating apps are a ubiquitous fixture in the dating landscape, this digital medium for romance is not without its pitfalls. Cheating is rampant, according to a study published in Personality and Social Psychological Bulletin Revealing that many online daters present an advanced facade, especially when it comes to physical characteristics.

Although a touch of embellishment in a dating profile may be dismissed as an attempt to present one’s best self, there is a more sinister side to the deception encountered in the online dating ecosystem.

Unlike simple extortion, scammers are known to use sophisticated tactics to trap and exploit unsuspecting love-seekers, increasingly known as “sextortion”. This worrying trend sees fraudsters using emotional leverage to force individuals to share personal and often sensitive information or images, which can then be used as a means of extortion. The consequences for victims can range from financial loss to severe emotional distress, making it a phenomenon that is of increasing concern to those navigating the world of online dating.

Here are two ways to keep yourself safe when looking for love online.

1. Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security

Extortionists on dating sites or apps fabricate elaborate backgrounds to enhance their appeal, but inconsistencies in their stories could be a hoax. If something seems wrong or the person provides contradictory information, it may be a sign of lying.

In these situations, the first step is to thoroughly check the online profile.

Pay attention to inconsistencies, Such as discrepancies between the person’s claimed identity and the information provided.

Such as discrepancies between the person’s claimed identity and the information provided. Look for signs of photo manipulation, Such as overly polished or professional images or a lack of candid or unretouched photos.

Such as overly polished or professional images or a lack of candid or unretouched photos. Beware of overly flattering or seductive language Which may be designed to lull you into a false sense of confidence.

Additionally, some scammers may pretend to offer “too much” information and pressure you to respond. For example, a new partner may “accidentally” send you a screenshot of their home address and then feel insulted. Or, they may show more skin than they “want” to in the photo they sent you. They may then demand that you follow through to level the playing field. In reality, such a “mistake” may simply be a feint in an attempt to gain your trust.

When you choose to present any information or images, do so on your own terms and do not bow to demands. If you feel threatened or pressured to share things you are not comfortable with, stop them and move on. If there is any tampering or sextortion involved with the photos, report the profile and immediately involve a trusted friend, followed by the authorities.

2. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is

Research shows that fraudsters carefully use their language and communication techniques to fabricate false information and create credible false identities, often exploiting emotional vulnerabilities to put you off your guard.

For example, if the person you match with seems exactly like what you’re looking for, chances are they’ll be creating a persona as they go along. The more information they learn about you, the more fuel they get to manipulate you. Scammers may manipulate you specifically to gain your trust and divulge confidential information or extort money.

In such scenarios, your instincts can be a reliable guide. If you feel like someone is being evasive or dishonest, especially when asked specific questions, trust your intuition. Do this well in advance of any conversation with a new partner, as cheaters pick up on your feelings over time and manipulate your emotions. Before you get too emotional about who you’re talking to, try to get to know that person on a deeper level.

Always remember, if a conversation makes you uncomfortable, that in itself is a good reason to retreat. Mismatches are expected on dating sites and apps, and there is no need to engage just to be polite.

conclusion

Online dating is all about being cautious without being nervous. Perseverance in the face of potential deception is essential for your safety. The key is to navigate these digital waters with a healthy dose of skepticism. If you encounter a sextortionist, do not give in to their demands, as this only sends the message that you are insecure. Keep your wits about you and be confident in your ability to discern truth from deception. With a strong sense of self and a clear understanding of the risks, you can enjoy the world of online dating without falling victim to its pitfalls.