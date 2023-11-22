Is Nvidia stock still worth buying after record third-quarter revenue?

There was a lot to like about Nvidia’s NVDA third-quarter results after the market closed on Tuesday, including records for total revenue and data center sales.

Still, Nvidia shares were down about -4% in this morning’s trading session and there was some profit-taking and perhaps even higher expectations after Nvidia hit a 52-week high of $505 per share on Monday. Were.

To that point, Nvidia’s stock is up more than +200% this year as the company has proven to be on top in terms of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, ahead of AMD (AMD) and other semiconductor peers.

Q3 Review: Nvidia’s Q3 report was highly anticipated as popular demand for its AI-powered H100 chips has driven the company’s growth to new heights.

This was confirmed with third quarter total sales increasing 206% year over year to a record $18.12 billion and 12% above estimates of $16.19 billion. Third quarter sales also were 34% higher than the second quarter, showing strong sequential growth. Additionally, Nvidia’s AI chips designed to optimize and accelerate data centers drove the company’s data center revenue to a record $14.51 billion and an increase of 279% from the year-ago quarter, compared to 41% sequentially. % increased by.

Even better, third-quarter earnings of $4.02 per share beat the Zacks Consensus by 19% and skyrocketed from $0.58 per share a year ago, a 49% increase sequentially. Nvidia has beaten earnings expectations four consecutive quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 19%.

Revenue Guidance and Product Outlook

For the fourth quarter, Nvidia expects revenue of $20 billion plus or minus 2% which was above many analysts’ expectations and the current Zacks Consensus of $17.85 billion. This will more than triple last year’s fourth quarter sales of $6.05 billion and will also mark another quarter of exceptional sequential growth.

Regarding the product outlook, Nvidia still expects its improved H200 Tensor Core GPU chip to be available in the second quarter of next year, which is expected to keep the company ahead of AMD’s MI300 series chips. The H200 will be the first GPU (graphics processing unit) with HBM3e memory, which Nvidia says is 50% faster than the existing HBM3 and the new platform with 3X faster memory while improving performance by 3.5X compared to the previous version. Allows running larger models. Bandwidth.

ground level

Given the incredible success and impact that Nvidia’s H100 series of chips are already having on artificial intelligence capabilities, it’s quite possible that the company’s rapid growth will continue. In correlation with this, Nvidia continues to boast a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

