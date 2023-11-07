Is Nvidia (NVDA) still a great long-term investment?

Baron Funds, an investment management firm, released its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of 2023, the Barron Global Advantage Fund®, known as the “Fund,” experienced a loss of 6.1% for its institutional shares. This performance can be compared to the 3.4% loss of the MSCI ACWI Index, known as the “benchmark,” and the 4.9% loss of the MSCI ACWI Growth Index, which serves as the fund’s benchmark. Does. Take some time to review the fund’s top 5 holdings to get an idea of ​​their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Baron Global Advantage Fund mentioned NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and explained its insights for the company. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a Santa Clara, California-based multinational technology company with a market capitalization of $1.1 trillion. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has returned 213.06% since the beginning of the year, while its trailing-12-month return has increased by 219.91%. The stock closed at $457.51 per share on November 6, 2023.

Here’s what Barron’s Global Advantage Fund said about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“At the portfolio level, the positive fundamental trends we saw in the second quarter continued into the third quarter – with many of our companies reporting stability or modest improvement in business trends. Weighted average 2023 revenue growth expectations for the portfolio are 3.8. % during the third quarter or up to 0.8% if we exclude NVIDIA, We wrote about NVIDIA at length earlier this year, but it’s notable that the company has continued to exceed its own projections and the Street’s most optimistic expectations. After raising its revenue and EPS guidance for 2023 by 40% and 69%, respectively, last quarter, NVIDIA raised it by 26% and 35%, respectively, following the most recent report. Consensus expectations are now calling for revenue to increase by 94% this year, while earnings per share are expected to increase by 192%. You may have seen these types of growth rates before, but we doubt you’ve seen them from a company generating $50 billion in revenue. The skeptics who continue to question and doubt the growing demand for Generative Artificial Intelligence forgot to tell NVIDIA about it. But we digress…back to the portfolio…profit expectations have risen even faster than revenue and margin expectations for the third quarter were up 11% (or 7.8% ex-NVIDIA) by 149bps (107bps Ex-NVIDIA). So, broadly speaking, our companies are seeing improvement in overall business trends, which is flowing to their bottom lines, leading to higher margins. We are also beginning to see the benefits of lower cost structures and more disciplined capital allocation compared to two or three years ago, when capital was cheaper and more readily available.

Our calculations show that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) ranks 5th on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was in 175 hedge fund portfolios at the end of Q2 2023, compared to 132 funds the previous quarter. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has returned 0.74% in the last 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and major investors on our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page.

