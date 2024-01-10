Investors look for growth stocks to take advantage of above-average growth in the financial sector which helps these securities capture market attention and deliver exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a difficult task.

By their nature, these stocks have above average risk and volatility. Additionally, if a company’s growth story has ended or is close to ending, betting on it could result in significant losses.

However, the task of finding cutting-edge growth stocks is made easier with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Score system), which looks beyond traditional growth characteristics to analyze a company’s true growth prospects.

Our proprietary system currently recommends Nvidia (NVDA) as such a stock. This company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also a top Zacks Rank.

Research shows that stocks with the best growth characteristics consistently outperform the market. And returns are even better for stocks that have a combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).

Here are the three most important factors that make the stock of this maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence a great growth option right now.

increase in earnings

Earnings growth is arguably the most important factor, as stocks demonstrating exceptionally growing profit levels attract the attention of most investors. For growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is highly preferable, as it is often considered a sign of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company in question.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Nvidia is 39.9%, investors should really focus on projected growth. The company’s EPS is expected to grow by 268.4% this year, which will shatter the industry average, for which EPS growth is -2.8%.

effective asset utilization ratio

Growth investors often overlook the asset utilization ratio, also known as the sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio, but it is an important characteristic of true growth stocks. This metric shows how efficiently a company is using its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Nvidia’s S/TA ratio is 0.95, which means the company gets $0.95 in sales for every dollar in assets. Comparing this with the industry average of 0.74, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

Apart from efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And Nvidia is also in a good position from a sales growth perspective. The company’s sales are expected to grow 118.4% this year, compared to the industry average of 5.1%.

promising earnings estimate revisions

A stock’s superiority in terms of the metrics mentioned above can be further verified by looking at the trend of earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is definitely favorable here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between earnings estimate revision trends and near-term stock price movements.

Current year earnings estimates for Nvidia have been raised. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has increased 0.1% from the past month.

ground level

While overall earnings estimate revisions have made Nvidia a Zacks Rank #2 stock, it has earned itself a Growth Score of A based on several factors, including those discussed above.

This combination indicates that Nvidia is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.

