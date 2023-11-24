Is Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expensive for a Reason? A look at its intrinsic value

key insights

NVIDIA’s estimated fair value based on 2 stage free cash flow to equity is US$366

NVIDIA’s US$487 share price suggests it could be worth 33% more

The US$653 analyst price target for NVDA is 79% above our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by estimating its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don’t be put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that the value of a company is the present value of all the cash it will generate in the future. However, DCF is just one of many valuation metrics, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

We are using a 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take into account two stages of company growth. The growth rate of the company may be high in the initial period and the second phase is usually considered to have a stable growth rate. In the first step we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with decreasing free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of future cash flows is discounted by today’s value:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, million) US$24.6b US$42.1b US$51.0b US$53.5b US$59.5b US$64.1b US$67.9b US$71.2b US$74.1b US$76.7b growth rate estimates source analyzer x15 analyzer x15 analyzer x12 analyzer x1 analyzer x1 Estimated @ 7.62% Estimated @ 6.00% Estimate @ 4.86% Estimate @ 4.07% Estimate @ 3.52% 8.6% discount to current price ($, million) US$22.7k US$35.8k US$39.8k US$38.5k US$39.5k US$39.1k US$38.2k US$36.9k US$35.4k US$33.7k

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = US$360B

After calculating the present value of future cash flows over the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the terminal value, which accounts for all future cash flows after the first stage. For several reasons a very conservative growth rate is used which cannot exceed a country’s GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with a 10-year ‘growth’ period, we discount the future cash flows to today’s value using an equity cost of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$77b × (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.6%- 2.2%) = US$1.2t

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= US$1.2T÷ (1 + 8.6%)10= US$544B

Net value, or equity value, is the sum of the present value of future cash flows, which in this case is US$904b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$487, the company appears quite expensive at the time of writing. However, valuations are vague instruments, rather like a telescope – move a few degrees forward and end up in a different galaxy. Be sure to keep this in mind.

Now the most important inputs for discounted cash flows are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is making your own assessment of a company’s future performance, so try to do the calculations yourself and check your own assumptions. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at NVIDIA as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as a discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which accounts for debt. Is. In this calculation we used 8.6%, which is based on a leverage beta of 1.269. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Although a company’s valuation is important, it is just one of many factors you need to evaluate for a company. It is not possible to achieve foolproof valuation with the DCF model. Ideally you would apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would affect the company’s valuation. For example, if the terminal price growth rate is slightly adjusted, it can dramatically change the overall result. What causes share price to exceed intrinsic value? For NVIDIA, we’ve compiled three relevant elements you should consider:

