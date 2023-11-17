Is now a good time to buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Analysis

TL;DR

SHIB Price Outlook: Shiba Inu (SHIB) has the potential for an uptrend with a predicted rise of 220% by 2025 based on bullish technical indicators and its current position below the important moving average.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has the potential for an uptrend with a predicted rise of 220% by 2025 based on bullish technical indicators and its current position below the important moving average. Effect of combustion program: SHIB’s aggressive asset burning strategy, marked by a recent 1,300% increase in burn rate, is likely contributing to anticipation of a price increase.

SHIB’s aggressive asset burning strategy, marked by a recent 1,300% increase in burn rate, is likely contributing to anticipation of a price increase. Effect of Shiberium: The development and increasing activity on SHIB’s layer-2 blockchain solution, Shibarium, with over 1.5 million blocks and nearly 4 million transactions, is also seen as a positive factor for SHIB’s value.

How high can SHIB grow?

One of the trendiest memecoins – Shiba Inu (SHIB) – has attracted a lot of attention from investors over the past few years due to its rapid price appreciation and increased volatility. And while asset valuations are currently far from the all-time highs registered in 2021, some analysts and experts believe an uptrend could still be on the cards.

Cryptocurrency platform Digital Coin Price conducted research according to which SHIB could explode by more than 220% by the end of 2025. It was also argued that some technical metrics indicate that the asset is currently in a bullish state:

“All technical indicators indicate that the current sentiment is bullish, while the Fear and Greed Index is reading 46.40, which means extreme fear. Our Shiba Inu Forecast: It’s a good time to buy a Shiba Inu right now.

Furthermore, the entity claimed that SHIB is trading below the 200 simple moving average and below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) for the last 326 days. These were also pointed out as bullish factors that could play a role in Memecoin’s potential price rise.

Shiba Inu keeps burning property

Two other important factors that could propel the SHIB rally are the successful execution of Memecoin’s burning program and the development of layer-2 blockchain solution Shiberium.

As cryptopotato Recently reported, the burn rate has increased by more than 1,300% in the last 24 hours, while in October, approximately $1.5 billion of assets were removed from circulation.

Speaking of the Shiberium, it is worth noting the progress made over the past few months. The total number of blocks on the network has exceeded 1.5 million, while total transactions are approaching 4 million. Those interested in learning more about the purposes and specifications of the Shiberium can take a look at the video below:

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com