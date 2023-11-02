Is music NFT platform Stems RIP? – Platform invite-only beta

What happened to decentralized music NFT platform Stems? It raised $4 million in a pre-seed round last year — yet more than 12 months later, it still remains in invite-only beta.

It seems Hipgnosis isn’t the only high-flying music company now grappling with its own mortality. In the once bubbly NFT sphere, DMN has revealed another troubling gambit – with nearly $4 million apparently lost in a year.

The October 2022 investment round was led by the firm Ideo Colab Ventures, with additional investment from Colab+Currency, Village Global, Polygon Studios, Merit Circle, Yield Guild Games, FireEyes, NoiseDAO, Jump, GSR, Akatsuki and others. Company’s goal (or Objective) Creating a social hub for music creators and listeners to collaborate and connect with emerging and leading artists from around the world.

As of press time, Ideo Collab Ventures did not respond to Digital Music News’ inquiries.

The company’s press release at the time stated, “Artists can release music stems or components that create tracks, such as drums, bass, and guitar, to the Stem community.” “Community members can use Stem to create remixes and turn them into music NFTs. The original Stems artists will receive royalties from the sales of their Stems remixes.

The platform was scheduled to launch on the Polygon blockchain on October 6, 2022. It uses the MATIC token, and at launch seven NFTs were being created for every 100 MATIC. At the time, MATIC was worth around $1 per token, but the token has dropped to just $.67 at the time of writing.

It appears that the platform itself is unavailable. An address linked to the company Stem Labs LLC also appears to be linked to an apartment near The Grove in Los Angeles. Polygon was supposed to be a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, which was first launched in 2017.

Polygon features a zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine – the ability to process smart contract transactions without revealing the underlying user information. The abbreviated ‘zkEVM’ is faster and more privacy-oriented than standard smart contract transactions. In 2021, the market cap of blockchain was estimated to exceed $9 billion, but it is expected to drop significantly to just $6 billion in 2023 as the crypto market has massively declined after several scams were exposed.

Source: www.digitalmusicnews.com