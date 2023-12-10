Is Morefield Group NV’s ( AMS:MORE ) 29% ROE impressive?

While some investors are already well-versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who want to learn about Return on Equity (ROE) and why it is important. In a learn-by-doing approach, we’ll look at ROE to gain a better understanding of Morefield Group NV ( AMS:MORE ).

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor considered by a shareholder as it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Morefield Group

How to calculate return on equity?

ROE can be calculated using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Morefield Group is:

29% = €3.9m ÷ €13m (based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

‘Return’ is the annual profit. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholders’ investments, the company makes a profit of €0.29.

Does Morefield Group have a good ROE?

A simple way to determine whether a company has a good return on equity is to compare it to the average for its industry. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, as companies vary considerably within the same industry classification. As is evident from the image below, Morefield Group has a better than average (16%) ROE in the Professional Services industry.

ROE

This is clearly positive. That said, a high ROE does not always indicate high profitability. Especially when a firm uses high levels of debt to finance its debt this can increase its ROE but high leverage puts the company at risk. Our risk dashboard should contain the 3 risks we have identified for Morefield Group.

What effect does debt have on returns on equity?

Virtually all companies need money to invest in the business to increase profits. Cash for investment may come from previous years’ profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares or borrowing. In the case of the first and second options, the ROE will reflect this use of cash for growth. In the latter case, the debt required for growth will boost returns, but will not impact shareholders’ equity. Thus the use of debt can improve ROE, albeit with additional risk in case of stormy weather, metaphorically speaking.

Morefield Group’s 29% return on debt and equity combined

Morefield Group clearly uses a large amount of debt to boost returns, as it has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. There’s no doubt that ROE is impressive, but it’s worth keeping in mind that the metric could be lower if the company were to reduce its debt. Debt increases risk and reduces options for the company in the future, so you generally want to see some good returns from using it.

Summary

Return on equity is a useful indicator of a business’s ability to generate profits and return them to shareholders. In our books, the highest quality companies have high returns on equity despite low debt. If two companies have the same ROE, I would generally prefer the company with less debt.

But when a business is of high quality, the market will often bid it up to a price that reflects this. It’s important to consider other factors, such as future profit growth – and how much investment is required going forward. So I think it might be worth checking out Free it detailed graph Of past earnings, revenues and cash flows.

Absolutely, You may find a great investment by looking elsewhere. So take a look at this Free List of interesting companies.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source: www.bing.com