White Brook Capital Partners, an investment management firm, released its third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. White Brook Capital Partners maintained its outperformance year-to-date against the S&P MidCap 400, rising 6.49% compared to the index’s 4.28% gain. However, that’s less than the S&P 500’s impressive gain of 12.85%. Take some time to review the fund’s top 5 holdings to get an idea of ​​their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, White Brook Capital mentioned Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and explained its insights for the company. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a Redmond, Washington-based multinational technology corporation with a market capitalization of $2.7 trillion. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has returned 55.33% since the beginning of the year, while its trailing 12-month return is up 51.97%. The stock closed at $372.52 per share on December 08, 2023.

Here’s what White Brook Capital said about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“The Magnificent Seven, which underpins the performance of the S&P 500, includes Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), now comprises about 30% of the S&P500’s market capitalization. At least three of the seven stocks face increased downside risk and are already suffering from high penetration, weak end markets, competitive risk and elevated valuations. They have been remarkably resilient to increased interest rates and the prospect of slower growth. On the other hand, small and midcap stocks have been systematically punished due to recession fears and have continued to drive up prices even as better outcomes have become more probable. Today, it is relatively easy to find attractive investments in this segment.”

Our calculations show that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) ranks first on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. We also mentioned Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in another article. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was in 306 hedge fund portfolios at the end of Q2 2023, compared to 300 funds the previous quarter. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has returned 11.68% in the last 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and major investors on our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page.

