Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein initiated coverage Microsoft (MSFT -0.00%) stock, issuing a buy rating and three year Price target of $600. This represents a 60% potential gain for investors compared to the stock’s closing price on Wednesday, even though it is up 56% so far this year. Also, note the three-year time frame, which makes their idea more valuable to long-term investors.

At first glance, the math doesn’t seem too complicated as it suggests a compound annual growth rate of about 17%. Despite last year’s historic downturn, Microsoft’s stock is up 75% over the past three years (or 21% annually), so analysts aren’t going overboard here.

But what Fishbein says about Microsoft’s prospects is telling. And it won’t surprise anyone who’s been paying attention that he believes the biggest driver will be artificial intelligence (AI).

Analysts cite Microsoft’s “early investment” in AI, which puts them in a “leadership position in the fastest growing multi-billion dollar market in the technology”. Perhaps more importantly, the boom will occur over many years as increasing numbers of companies adopt AI.

Microsoft introduced generic AI tools to its cloud infrastructure customers early on, and investors have already seen the early impact on the company’s results. During the first quarter of its fiscal year 2024 (ending September 30), Microsoft gained market share from its biggest rivals, while attributing nearly three points of its cloud growth to rising demand for AI services.

The company also recently started rolling out Microsoft Copilot, a generative AI assistant deeply integrated into its software products and services. Wall Street believes it could add billions of dollars in revenue over the next few years.

Furthermore, most of the analysts presenting the opinion estimate the market opportunity from AI in the trillions of dollars. And this trend is just getting started.

Given the scope of the opportunity and Microsoft’s unique place in the tech ecosystem, I suspect the analyst was a little on the conservative side.

