Is low snowfall impacting your ski vacation? Here’s what you’re entitled to under insurance

If snow is not visible, these ski holiday providers can help you change slopes.

Ski resorts across Europe have been left snowless as temperatures soar this winter.

Those at lower altitudes have been particularly badly hit, with almost a third of European resorts – from Austria’s Tyrol mountains to France’s Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes – currently forced to close.

As the weather is getting warmer, the problem is becoming worse. Since the 1960s, there have been five fewer snowfall days per decade in the French Alps, according to weather service Météo France.

Research published last year in the journal Nature showed that if global warming reaches 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, more than half of the 2,234 ski resort A study across 28 European countries found that ice supplies could be at great risk.

In the future, changes are likely to reflect the ski season. changing climate, But still, there’s no guarantee of snow on your next European ski trip.

So what can you do if you go to a ski resort without snow?

Does travel insurance cover lack of snow for ski trips?

Unfortunately, most insurers will not cover ski holiday Cancellation due to little or no snowfall.

This is because it falls under the ‘lack of enjoyment’ scenario, explains travel insurance provider World Nomads. Therefore this is equivalent to asking for a Refunds Due to rain during beach holidays.

Nonetheless, comprehensive winter sports insurance is more important than ever for low-snow holidays, as skiing on icy or sparsely covered slopes increases the risk of accidents.

You can also do other activities in the mountains, like hiking etc. bikingBoth of these will usually be covered under your ski holiday insurance.

What to do if your ski resort is closed due to low snow?

If all ski lifts at your resort are completely closed for a day or more, you may be entitled to Refunds, Any booking for hotels, equipment hire or lessons must be canceled or amended through the Provider.

Failure to do so may result in you being entitled to coverage under travel insurance Depends on terms and conditions.

Most ski trip providers have policies for no-snow situations, such as changing your trip dates or obtaining lift passes to a nearby resort at a higher elevation. Ice,

For example, if you have booked a package holiday with Inghams, and less than 10 per cent of the runs to your destination are open for some reason lack of snow, they will arrange transportation to a resort with better conditions covered by your ski pass. You will also be refunded for any lift passes or lessons you cannot use.

Similarly, if the resort you are staying at is completely closed, Esprit Ski will arrange free transportation to a resort within two hours of your location for a maximum of three days, and a replacement pass for the new resort. Will arrange. they will refund anyone ski Lessons booked through them cannot proceed.

If less than 10 percent of the runs are open in the ski area you are traveling to or if your lessons booked through them are cancelled, Crystal Skis will allow you to combine your holiday with one of its other packages fee-free. Allows for change.

Ski holiday provider Club Med will allow you to transfer your holiday to another Club Med resort if more than 50 per cent of the ski domain is closed for two or more consecutive days within five days of departure. Alternatively, you can cancel for free, excluding travel costs, and receive your refund as a voucher for future travel.

How can you reduce your environmental impact while skiing?

it was 2023 hottest year On record, driven by man-made emissions. Choosing a greener way of traveling is one of the best ways to reduce the environmental impact of your ski trip.

Many ski resorts can be accessed train And some even offer incentives for visitors traveling by rail.

For example, AlpineExpress Pass – which covers France’s Morzine-Avoria ski area – offers special discounts on snow passes, ski guides, spas and activities.

