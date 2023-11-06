Is Logan Paul winning the United States Championship best for business?

Logan Paul did the unthinkable by winning at WWE Crown Jewel, but is it good for business that he’s a champion?

Logan Paul did the unthinkable at WWE Crown Jewel and defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new United States Champion. In only the eighth match of his career, Paul captured his first championship in WWE after impressing the WWE Universe.

Some fans may like Logan Paul, and others may hate his guts. However, there is one thing these fans have to agree on, and that is that Logan Paul is fantastic in the wrestling ring. If you had seen Paul’s match for the first time at Crown Jewel, you would have thought he was a veteran. His ability to wow the crowd as well as show off his impressive move set is incredible. In my honest opinion, Paul is more talented than 75% of the active WWE roster. This is no disrespect to any other superstar, it’s just that Paul is very good.

Logan Paul got it. Obviously, he is a content creator and comes from a different world, but he has easily transformed into a WWE Superstar. His first eight matches may be the most impressive eight matches to start a WWE career. He has already competed in the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank and challenged Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

People complain that he gets all these opportunities because of his name value, but it’s actually because he’s an exceptional wrestler. He has proven that he can compete with full-time Superstars in the ring, and I believe that one day he will become a full-time WWE Superstar.

But is Logan Paul winning the United States Championship bad for business? Some fans believe this is because he is a part-time wrestler. As I mentioned earlier, Paul has only wrestled eight matches, spanning a year and a half. Paul isn’t there every week, and now that he’s the United States Champion, fans are worried that we won’t be seeing the title on television anymore, similar to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It’s understandable why fans are worried about this, but I don’t believe it will happen. Paul has been gone for the past few months to focus on a boxing match, and now that it’s over, I hope he gets more involved in WWE. Additionally, I don’t think Triple H will hold the title if Paul is rarely shown on television. Even if he’s not on weekly television, Paul will bring that championship and represent WWE wherever he goes.

Logan Paul winning the United States Championship is best for business because it puts more eyes on the product. It’s a profitable deal for WWE to put the title on a celebrity who can actually wrestle. If Paul wasn’t good in the ring, this would have been an issue. His ability to consistently take down Match-of-the-Night contenders would make him a great champion. Plus, putting the belt on a super-heel would make for a big moment for whoever defeats him. Just imagine the pop from the crowd after a fan-favorite dethrones Logan Paul for the championship. This will be a crazy moment.

He has done a lot to prove himself in the ring and prove his presence in WWE. The future is incredibly bright for Paul in WWE, and he’s just getting started.

