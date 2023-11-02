Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making decisions about whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock’s price, do they really matter?

Let’s see what these Wall Street veterans have to say about this NVIDIA (NVDA) Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them to your advantage.

Nvidia currently has an Average Brokerage Recommendation (ABR) of 1.13, on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), which is calculated based on actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 36 brokerage firms. Is done on the basis. An ABR of 1.13 is estimated between Strong Buy and Buy.

Of the 36 recommendations the current ABR receives, 32 are Strong Buy and three are Buy. Strong Buy and Buy account for 88.9% and 8.3% of all recommendations, respectively.

ABR suggests buying Nvidia, but making an investment decision based solely on this information may not be a good idea. According to several studies, brokerage recommendations have little or no success in guiding investors to choose stocks with the most potential for value growth.

Do you wonder why? As a result of brokerage firms’ vested interest in the stock they cover, their analysts rate it with a strong positive bias. According to our research, brokerage firms give five “strong buy” recommendations for every “strong sell” recommendation.

This means that the interests of these institutions do not always align with the interests of retail investors, leaving little information about the direction of a stock’s future price movement. So it would be best to use this information to do your own analysis or validate a tool that has proven to be highly effective in predicting stock price movements.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool with an impressive externally audited track record, categorizes stocks into five groups ranging from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), and Is an effective indicator of stock. Price performance in the near future. Therefore, using the ABR to validate the Zacks Rank can be an effective way to make profitable investment decisions.

Zacks Rank should not be confused with ABR

Although the Zacks Rank and ABR are both displayed in a range of 1-5, they are completely different measurements.

ABR is calculated based solely on brokerage recommendations and is usually displayed with a decimal (example: 1.28). In contrast, the Zacks Rank is a quantitative model that allows investors to harness the power of earnings estimate revisions. It is displayed in whole numbers – from 1 to 5.

Analysts employed by brokerage firms have been and continue to be extremely optimistic in their recommendations. Because the ratings issued by these analysts are more favorable than supported by their research due to the vested interests of their employers, they mislead investors far more often than they guide them.

On the other hand, earnings estimate revisions are at the core of the Zacks Rank. And empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

Additionally, the various Zacks Rank grades are applied proportionately to all stocks for which brokerage analysts provide current year earnings estimates. In other words, this tool always maintains a balance among its five ranks.

There is also a significant difference between the ABR and Zacks Rank when it comes to freshness. When you view the ABR, it may not be up to date. Still, since brokerage analysts continually revise their earnings estimates to reflect changing business trends, and their actions are immediately reflected in the Zacks Rank, it is always timely to predict future stock prices.

Is NVDA a good investment?

In terms of earnings estimate revisions for Nvidia, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has increased 0% to $10.74 over the past month.

Analysts’ growing optimism over the company’s earnings prospects, as indicated by the strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates, could be a legitimate reason for the stock to rise in the near term.

The size of the recent change in the consensus estimate, as well as three other factors related to earnings estimates, have resulted in Nvidia earning a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the full list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Therefore, the Buy-equivalent ABR for Nvidia can serve as a useful guide for investors.

