MATIC, the ticker for the cryptocurrency that powers layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution Polygon, has been retreating sharply over the past few days, after being overbought according to the 14-day Relative Strength Index earlier this month. This came as MATIC hit a new multi-month high in the $1.57 area, with the cryptocurrency now down 15% to near $1.34. For now, MATIC remains north of its 21-day moving average (DMA) and the resistance-to-support zone around $1.30.

According to the popular YouTube channel Altcoin Buzz the Polygon ecosystem has seen impressive growth recently – earlier this week, Polygon managed to overtake Solana in terms of daily NFT sales (by USD volume), which was the highest on the day. . Was in second place after Ethereum. According to cryptoslam.io. Over the past seven days, Polygon has raked in nearly $7.5 million in NFT sales, ranking as the third-largest blockchain.

And that’s before NFT trading platform Y00ts was deployed on Polygon Protocol, Altcoin Buzz reported, quoting Polygon’s co-founder. The huge growth in the Polygon ecosystem is evident in other metrics. Daily fees have also soared, reaching a high of nearly $350,000 earlier this month, more than 10 times the previous annual level, according to data presented by Token Terminal.

The jump in fees means Polygon now looks as cheap as it has all year in terms of market capitalization/fees ratio. The ratio was around 215, down from the previous annual high of 500. This could encourage bulls to continue loading up on Polygon and keep the cryptocurrency above the boundary of the bullish trend channel it has been following since the beginning of the year. ,

If MATIC finds support within the bullish trend channel, there is a possibility of a quick return to the previous monthly high in the $1.56 area. With all major moving averages moving higher, Polygon’s growth figures continuing to impress and the broader cryptocurrency markets looking healthy this year, despite the most recent decline, MATIC bulls are confident that a late March/April Initially a retest of the 2022 high is a possibility. , thus the price forecast remains bullish.

Asking if it’s too late to buy a property is never the right question. The right question is whether the property should be bought or not. And it depends on how an investor assesses his long-term price performance outlook.

If, based on your own research, you feel that MATIC offers good risk-reward at current prices and the price is likely to rise significantly in the current years, then it is probably worth buying something. This is regardless of the recent performance of the token. If you don’t consider MATIC to be a good risk-reward, stay away.

