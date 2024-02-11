Is it too late to buy MercadoLibre stock? , The Motley Fool

If you could turn back the clock 20 years and buy what would you do? Amazon store? My guess is that almost everyone will buy it knowing what they do today – and see a return of over 7,000% on their investment.

Since you can’t turn back the clock, you might be interested in buying stock in a company that is similar to Amazon in many ways, but is reporting even higher growth rates than Amazon did 20 years ago. MercadoLibre (MELI 0.54%) stock has gained nearly 6,000% over its lifetime – but you should still buy it. here’s why.

Incredible growth in a huge market

MercadoLibre operates an e-commerce platform in 18 Latin American countries that is similar to Amazon, and it also offers several fintech services that were developed as a way to help underbanked customers shop on its platform. it was done. Both these segments have posted reliably high growth over the years despite changes in many economic variables.

In the third quarter of 2023, revenue increased 69% year over year to $3.8 billion. To put this in context and understand the opportunity here, that’s 2.7% of Amazon’s revenue over the same period.

MercadoLibre charts the progress of e-commerce with gross merchandise volume (GMV), or product sales, flowing through its system. GMV growth accelerated by 59% year over year in the third quarter. There were many factors that worked in its favor. First, shoppers are returning to e-commerce after a resurgence in physical stores.

Second, MercadoLibre is upgrading its logistics network to deliver products to customers faster. The number of orders delivered next or same day increased 22% year on year to 80% of total orders. It is difficult to compete within the sector.

Fintech is MercadoLibre’s fastest growing business. Total payment volume (TPV) increased 121% in the third quarter, but off-platform TPV, or payments outside the MercadoLibre e-commerce platform, increased 145%. This represents an almost unlimited opportunity in digital payments beyond the scope of its core business. It also has a credit business, and its portfolio grew 23% year over year in the quarter.

Like Amazon, MercadoLibre sees a market opportunity in advertising. Advertising sales grew more than 70% year over year for the sixth consecutive quarter. Not only is it a high-growth business, but it is also a high-margin business, which contributes to high profitability. Overall profitability is improving, and operating margin has increased from 11% last year to 18.2% this year. Net income has been positive for several quarters in a row, and free cash flow is growing.

Are there any risks?

Critics may say that the economies of many Latin American countries are unstable. MercadoLibre is headquartered in Uruguay, but its main market is Argentina, which is currently struggling with its own economic crisis. Its second major market is Brazil, whose inflation and subsequently interest rates are skyrocketing.

Management noted that its net income was impacted by the devaluation of the Argentine peso, but it has cash management strategies in place to address such trends. This led to a significant increase in cash last year.

Another risk is that other companies are sensing opportunity in Latin America, which lags globally in digital access and cashless purchasing. C Ltd’s Shopee app once became the top shopping app in Brazil, although MercadoLibre currently holds the top spot, and Shein is at no. 3.

It’s not too late to buy MercadoLibre stock

MercadoLibre stock is up 50% over the past year, but it’s still down from previous highs. At the current price, its shares trade at a high price-to-earnings ratio of 91. But MercadoLibre’s incredible growth and opportunities may justify a premium, and the company’s efficient risk-management plans instill confidence in its ability to withstand economic volatility.

It’s not too late to buy MercadoLibre stock, and it should provide years of shareholder value for long-term investors.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jennifer Sabil holds positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool recommends SeaWorld Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com