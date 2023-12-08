Is it too late to buy Bitcoin this year? Or is this the beginning of a new bull market for crypto? , The Motley Fool

it’s hard to believe Bitcoin (BTC 1.05%) is up more than 50% in the third quarter, hitting a new 52-week high of nearly $44,000, and looks set to rise more than 160% in 2023. By almost every account, it looks like Bitcoin has shaken off the decline of the past few days, a brutal crypto winter.

Still, given the amount of gains this year, is it possible that investors have missed the Bitcoin boat? The answer may surprise you, but many signs indicate that Bitcoin’s best days are ahead for three key reasons.

cyclical growth

Just like the stock market, Bitcoin also goes through several phases. This is not a new insight. Cycles of growth, as we saw in 2021, are followed by periods of contraction. Although these down periods can be painful, they are completely natural.

In early 2022, a brutal crypto contraction began. Bitcoin fell 65% to its lowest point in that cycle, and the total crypto market capitalization fell 80%. But now, a new growth cycle is beginning, and it is perfectly timed with historical trends. There is some ambiguity when measuring the duration of bull and bear markets, but history shows that the average bear market lasts about 300 days. By most estimates, this most recent crypto winter was the longest ever, at approximately 490 days. Simply put, based on past patterns alone, we are a little overdue for a correction.

If this is the beginning of a new bullish market, as it looks, it means Bitcoin still has plenty of room to run. In a bull market, it is not unusual for Bitcoin to see a meteoric rise, with momentum often lasting for large parts of a year.

Analysis of short-term drivers

In April 2024, Bitcoin will undergo its fourth halving event. These events are hardwired into Bitcoin’s code, and occur every time 210,000 blocks are added to its blockchain – approximately every four years. At those points, the amount of new tokens paid to Bitcoin miners for solving the hash and verifying transactions on the blockchain is halved – thereby reducing the effective “inflation” rate at which new tokens are produced. It happens. This is one of the primary characteristics that maintains Bitcoin’s sound monetary policy, maintains its finite nature, and makes it an effective store of value.

In the early days of Bitcoin its inflation rate was more than 10%. But after three milestones in its scope, its inflation rate has dropped to just 1.75% today. Yet in four short months, it will drop again and sit at a modest 0.875%. This process will continue until all 21 million coins have been minted (over a century from now), at which point Bitcoin will enter unprecedented territory.

The upcoming halving holds significant importance for many reasons, but what is most interesting to investors is how it will change the dynamics around supply and demand. Historically, some of Bitcoin’s most impressive gains have come in the months following a decline as the market attempts to find a new equilibrium. With the passage of each halving, even if demand remains stable, the reduction in additional supply typically causes prices to rise as potential buyers compete for the fewer available Bitcoins.

breaking the long term perspective

The first two points focus more on the short term to highlight that it is never too late to buy Bitcoin. But considering a more long-term perspective, I would consider the notion that it may never be “too late” to buy Bitcoin.

While it is essential to consider short-term factors in your investment plan, when it comes to Bitcoin, it is a long-term game. More than any other asset, Bitcoin rewards investors who have a time horizon of decades, not just months or years. The real power of Bitcoin comes when investors allow the effects of multiple halvings to grow. The longer someone holds their tokens, and the more halvings occur, the higher returns Bitcoin provides as it becomes harder to create new tokens.

Still, the most compelling reason to hold Bitcoin long is that it has yet to gain adoption. It is difficult to determine exact quantities, but estimates suggest that about 15% of the world’s population has adopted crypto so far. Add additional drivers like interest from financial institutions, the continued decline of fiat currencies, and general trends in cryptocurrency use among younger generations, and demand for those 21 million coins looks like it will come under even more pressure.

When considering Bitcoin from this perspective, its short-term jumps take on less significance, which should alleviate some of the FOMO that often accompanies Bitcoin bull markets. There are a lot of headwinds forming that will drive prices higher in the long term, making today a good time to buy Bitcoin.

Source: www.fool.com