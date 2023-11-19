The excitement of investing in a company that might turn its fortunes around is a big attraction for some speculators, so companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short also seek investors. Can succeed. Unfortunately, these high-risk investments often have little chance of paying off, and many investors pay a price for learning their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial stability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they expect.

In contrast to all this, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO), which not only has revenues but also profits. Although it doesn’t necessarily matter whether it’s undervalued or not, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation – especially if it’s growing.

How fast is Zoo Digital Group growing its earnings per share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of solid profits being made by the company, which is viewed favorably by investors and hence the share price reflects the great EPS performance. Therefore, improvement in EPS is considered a good sign for many emerging investors. Growing EPS from US$0.016 to US$0.084 in just one year is an outstanding achievement for ZOO Digital Group. Even if that growth rate isn’t repeated, it looks like a breakout correction. But the main thing is to understand whether something deeper has changed, or it is just a one-time boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help give a perspective on the sustainability of recent profit growth. ZOO Digital Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins have expanded from 3.4% to 9.0%, and revenues are growing. It’s great to see from both perspectives.

The chart below shows how the company’s bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For detailed description, click on the image.

Are ZOO Digital Group insiders connected with all shareholders?

Insiders’ interest in a company always gives rise to some intrigue and many investors look for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of a stock is a signal that the buyer considers it undervalued. However, small purchases are not always a sign of conviction, and insiders don’t always get it right.

Over the last 12 months ZOO Digital Group insiders spent US$110k more buying shares than they made from selling shares. Although some may be hesitant about stock sales, the fact that insiders bought more than they sold is a positive thing to note. It is also worth noting that it was independent non-executive chairman Gillian Wilmot who made the largest single purchase worth UK £60k, paying UK £0.38 per share.

Does Zoo Digital Group deserve a spot on your watch list?

Zoo Digital Group has seen impressive earnings growth. Growth investors should find it difficult to look beyond that strong EPS move. And in fact, it may signal a fundamental shift in business economics. If that’s the case, you may regret neglecting to put Zoo Digital Group on your watch list. Here’s what you need to know before taking the next step 3 warning signs for Zoo Digital Group (1 is important!) which we have highlighted.

The good news is that Zoo Digital Group isn’t the only growth stock with insider buying. Here’s a list of them… with insider buying over the last three months!

Please note that the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

