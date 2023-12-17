Is it time to open its doors wider, or will China fall into the mid-technology trap?

China’s top science academy has warned of a potential “medium-technology trap”, the lead analyst who published the concept calls for the country to avoid getting stuck at the crucial stage needed to boost sustainable economic growth through innovation. Has called for “opening your doors”. ,

The report from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in early December comes at a critical time as the United States has curbed technology, while Chinese manufacturers are finding it difficult to move up the value chain.

The report said, “Countries that develop later usually have difficulties in industrial upgrading and transition to high-income countries because they lack the basic technological progress followed by technology import, imitation, absorption and tracking “

The “mid-technology trap” describes a scenario in which developing countries benefit from industrial transfer because of its low-cost advantages, but face long-term economic stagnation if the benefits diminish, and local companies are retained. Key technologies struggle to catch up. By developed countries.

It is necessary to promote industrial innovation through scientific and technological innovation

Central Economic Action Conference Statement

The idea was first put forward in March by Zheng Yongnian, a leading political scientist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and his research team, but it has now become a matter of concern for Beijing after a recent meeting.

In their statement after the Central Economic Work Conference this week, China’s top leaders called for mobilizing a variety of resources to break technological controls, prioritizing technological innovation to improve the resilience and security of key manufacturing chains and growth, including commercial space. Promised to identify future areas of. Flights, biotechnology and artificial intelligence.

“It is essential to promote industrial innovation through scientific and technological innovation, especially disruptive and cutting-edge technologies, to give rise to new industries, new models and new momentum,” the statement said.

The concept of the “mid-technology trap” comes amid an escalating tech war with the US, diversification of global supply chains and China’s efforts to gain an edge in the global technological race to create new economic growth points.

From space to seven seas, China’s 6 big economic priorities for 2024

According to the Chinese Academy of Sciences report, China’s manufacturing added value accounts for about 30 percent of the global level, close to the combined total of the United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea and India.

Meanwhile, its spending on research and development is second only to the US, while China’s technological strength remains third globally.

“China’s manufacturing sector is still at the bottom of the global value chain, and it is at risk of being disrupted at the low- and mid-end by developed countries such as the United States, Germany and Japan,” the report warned.

And in addition to increasing spending to deal with choke points such as semiconductors, the world’s second-largest economy also needs to adopt more open policies and comprehensive reforms to achieve technological upgrades, said Zheng at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

In a report in July, Zheng said China needed a broader open door policy, or even unilaterally open up to the rest of the world despite isolation.

He wrote, “China needs to open its doors to attract international talent, and if it is not able to attract European and American scientists, it should at least be able to attract scientists from Russia, Eastern Europe, India, and other developing countries.” We should try to attract scientists from

Zheng also said Beijing should open its national industrial experimental laboratories to more private enterprises.

He said China should also reform the enterprise system so that state-owned companies and large private companies can share resources to expand supply and industrial chains.

Source: www.scmp.com