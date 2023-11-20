Is it time to buy renewable energy stocks?

Photo by David McNew/AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images

13 Novemberth Barron’s cover highlights the decline in green stocks. The cover reported that renewable energy equities had fallen by a third and raised questions about whether they could rebound. Through the application of contrarian opinions and cycles, this may prove to be lower for these stocks.

Let’s see what the chakras indicate for this group.

The Wilder-Hill Clean Energy Index is a measure of equity performance. The group currently ranks second from the bottom in S&P Groups’ Cycle Research Relative Strength Screen.

The daily graph shows weakness. Relative strength recently hit a new low. Three to six months of relative outperformance are usually required before a sustained uptrend begins. The monthly graph shows that the index peaked in 2008.

clean energy index daily

The group is weak in both absolute and relative value. Bicycle Research Investments LLC

Clean Energy Index Monthly

The peak was back in 2008. Bicycle Research Investments LLC

The monthly histogram of expected returns is based on 23 years of data and tells us that the September to January period has been the strongest time period in any year. The price has increased by more than 65% in that interval.

Clean Energy Index Monthly Histogram

Despite seasonal strength, prices have fallen. Bicycle Research Investments LLC

The monthly dynamic cycle points to a low in the first quarter.

clean energy index monthly cycle

The cycle is reaching a low point. Bicycle Research Investments LLC

There are two more thoughts. The first is emotion. Paul McRae Montgomery of Newport News, Virginia studied 3200 Time magazine covers. They found that if there was an investment-related topic on the cover, the value of that asset changed an average of four months later and went in the opposite direction to what Time had indicated. This reversal occurred approximately 80% of the time.

The second consideration is relative strength. If a new low has just been reached, and at least three months of relative outperformance is needed to lay the groundwork for an advance, the low could be in the first quarter.

Taking all considerations together, we can expect the lowest level to be in March 2024.