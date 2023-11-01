Is it time to buy Apple (AAPL) or Qualcomm (QCOM) stock as earnings approach?

After renewing their partnership at the beginning of the year, Wall Street will certainly be focused on Qualcomm (QCOM) and Apple’s (AAPL) quarterly reports this week.

Qualcomm, which provides modem chips for Apple products, is set to report its fiscal fourth quarter results on Wednesday, November 1, while Apple is scheduled to release its fiscal Q4 report on Thursday, November 2.

Apple’s stock has had a very impressive performance this year, rising by +31% to outperform the broader indices, while Qualcomm shares have lagged behind and are down -1% YTD. That being said, investors will certainly be hoping that these esteemed tech partners can post strong quarterly results that will boost both of their stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Qualcomm Q4 Preview

Slow growth focused on China’s stalled recovery amid strict Chinese government regulations could derail Qualcomm’s stock in 2023.

However, at current levels, Qualcomm’s valuation has become attractive despite Q4 earnings being estimated at $1.92 per share, compared to $3.31 per share a year ago. Fourth quarter sales are estimated at $8.55 billion versus $11.40 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Zacks ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) indicates that Qualcomm could top earnings expectations with the most accurate estimate reporting Q4 EPS of $2.02 per share and 5% above the Zacks Consensus. Additionally, Qualcomm has surpassed earnings expectations in three of its last four quarterly reports, most recently topping the Zacks Consensus for Q3 EPS by 3%.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Apple Q4 Preview

Apple has also faced regulation scrutiny in China, though this is expected to have a mild impact on its top and bottom lines. To that point, Apple’s Q4 earnings are projected to rise 8% year over year to $1.39 per share. This comes as fourth-quarter sales are projected to decline -1% to $88.79 billion.

More interestingly, Apple’s Greater China segment sales are estimated to be $17.34 billion, an increase of 12% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Apple has exceeded earnings expectations in three of its last four quarterly reports, most recently beating the Zacks Consensus for Q3 EPS by 6%. ,

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Outlook and current valuation

Overall, Qualcomm’s earnings are projected to fall -33% to $8.32 per share in fiscal 2023, compared to $12.53 per share in 2022. Fiscal 2024 earnings are expected to rise 9% to $9.11 per share. At the top line, sales are projected to decline -19% this year, but stabilize and grow 3% to $36.94 billion in FY24.

Notably, Qualcomm’s stock trades at 11.8X Forward Earnings, which is well below the S&P 500’s 19.5X. This is 67% below its decade-long high of 36.9X and a 28% discount to the average of 16.5X.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Turning to Apple, annual earnings are now expected to decline -1% in FY23, but rise 8% to $6.54 per share in FY24. Total sales are projected to decline -3% this year, but stabilize and grow 5% to $402.85 billion in FY2014.

Apple’s stock is currently trading at a 26X forward earnings multiple, which is a premium to the benchmark, but still well below its decade-long high of 38.6X, despite being marginally above the average of 16.7X.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

take away

Completing their fiscal 2023, both Qualcomm and Apple stock reach a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). FY24 is expected to be a strong year for both the tech giants, positive Q4 results could certainly bring good momentum to their shares, especially if accompanied by better than expected guidance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com