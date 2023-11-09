Is it the rainy season? Altcoin 30-day performance and total market cap rise

A wave of green has swept across the crypto market, and it won’t take much to convince traders on X (the social platform formerly known as Twitter) that a new altcoin season has arrived.

Altcoin season, or ‘altseason’ as the crypto bros call it, generally measures the rally of altcoins and the positive market capitalization growth of the total altcoin market cap.

Let’s take a look at some of the key indicators that market participants use to determine whether an altcoin season has emerged.

Total crypto market capitalization hits 14-month high

The total crypto market cap recently reached a 14-month high, clearly reflecting the current bullish momentum.

Crypto total market cap reached its highest level in 14 months. pic.twitter.com/0c6CPxDSfQ – Trading View (@tradingview) 6 November 2023

Similar strength is seen in the total altcoin market capitalization chart (TOTAL2). The metric measures crypto market cap minus that of Bitcoin (BTC).

Since September 8, the metric has increased from $526 billion to $622 billion on November 9. This change reflects the increase in prices of altcoins within the metric as well as increasing interest and investment interest in altcoins from traders.

Total crypto market cap minus Bitcoin. Source: trading view

Connected: Exclusive: 2 years after John McAfee’s death, widow Janice is heartbroken and needs answers

Large-cap altcoins display multi-week strength

Data from CoinMarketCap shows the top 13 altcoins by market cap (excluding stablecoins) showing double-digit gains within the last 30 to 60 days.

Notably, Ripple (XRP), which has won several legal battles against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has seen a 45% gain in the last 60 days. In addition to the legal victory that helped boost investor sentiment, Ripple is rumored to announce an IPO on November 9th.

Top altcoin performers. Source: CoinMarketCap

Over the past 3 months, Solana (SOL) has had a massive rally and has started to lose its “Sam Coin” nickname. SAM Coins are cryptocurrencies exposed to Alameda Research, FTX, and Bankman-Fried. The price of SOL is up more than 107% over the past 60 days as the project continues to rebuild and gain users after the FTX collapse. BitMEX exchange co-founder Arthur Hayes recently joined the Solana train, announcing that he had purchased the altcoin on November 2.

Similar to Solana, Chainlink (LINK) has seen massive returns of over 100% in 60-days due to consistent build and usage. The link has also posted 26% returns in 6 days.

Connected: New BTC price levels to keep an eye on as Bitcoin avoids $36,000

Other notable performances came from BNB (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and Polygon (MATIC), which also posted double-digit gains over the 60-day period.

The altcoin market performance appears to be coinciding with an improvement in investor sentiment. A measure of market sentiment is the Fear and Greed Index. After a dreadful start to September, the market turned to greed on October 23 with no change.

Fear and Greed Index. Source: NewHedge

Whether it’s truly all-season or not, it’s clear that enthusiasm is returning to the crypto market.

This article does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. Every investing and trading move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making decisions.

Source: cointelegraph.com