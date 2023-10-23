The ‘doom loop’ describes a scenario in which one negative thought leads to the next. Photo: Getty (Luis Alvarez via Getty Images)

When something bad happens in the workplace – like redundancy – it’s easy to get stuck in a negative thought cycle. Once you are present for a negative event, everything seems like a threat and every inconvenience seems like a problem. This has been termed as ‘Doom Loop’.

In the context of work, the doom loop describes a scenario in which one negative thought leads to the next. A negative event can lead us to perceive other events as negative – whether they are or not – and create a cycle of pessimistic thinking. Over time, this can lower morale, impair productivity, and contribute to anxiety and low mood.

Once you become disillusioned with your workplace, it’s hard to extricate yourself from it. So what can you do to break the negative cycle – and what can employers do to help workers feel happier and more positive?

“To be honest, we’re living in a tough world right now,” says career coach and PR expert Natalie Trice. “We have an increasingly volatile workplace landscape where rumors are rife and Glassdoor reviews have everyone on edge. It’s no surprise that people are finding themselves trapped in a cycle of destruction.”

Essentially, Trice explains, a doom loop is like a sticky web of negative thoughts and emotions associated with uncertainty and dissatisfaction. “When you add the fear of other people, social media, and the looming cost of living, it can be challenging but not impossible to break free from this cycle,” she says.

“There can be many triggers and causes of a negative mindset. Changing teams, new management structures, missing out on promotion and the threat of redundancy can all foster insecurity and fear. “Heavy workloads, unrealistic expectations, poor management and excessive stress can also play a role.”

However, by focusing on the things you can control, it may be possible to improve how you feel about work.

guess what the problem is

Sometimes, it is difficult to pinpoint why you are not happy and many factors could be responsible for it. “Identify what the contributing factors are and seek support from close colleagues or other professionals to get a new perspective,” says Trice. “If working late hours is making you feel resentful because you’re wasting time with your family, work on changing your work hours and create strong boundaries.”

If your workload is too heavy – or you’ve taken on too many extra responsibilities that are taking up your time – talk to your boss about changing things.

Improve the things you can control

You can’t control every aspect of your work life. Restructuring, redundancies and new management are disruptive and often stressful, but ultimately inevitable. So where possible, focus on the things you can control – like your time, the hours you work, the tasks you take, or the direction you want to take your career.

And if you really don’t think your current job will improve anything, it might be time to improve your CV. But remember, a new job won’t necessarily fix whatever is making you feel so negative about work.

If an employee has survived a layoff, he or she will be concerned about his or her job security. Photo: Getty (Oleg Breslavtsev via Getty Images)

“As cliché as it sounds, change starts with us – so work on yourself, then assess what will make you happy in your career,” says Trice.

Learning a new skill or starting a training course can give you renewed focus and enthusiasm, which can filter into other aspects of your life.

Avoid toxic positivity

Although there are benefits to being optimistic and engaging in positive thinking, ignoring how you really feel is unlikely to end well. Toxic positivity is the belief that no matter how difficult the situation, people should maintain a positive attitude. However, this is unrealistic – and sometimes, it is more useful to look at what is making you unhappy so that you can try to change it.

This is something that employers need to keep in mind. If an employee has survived a layoff, he or she may be told to ‘be grateful’ he or she still has a job. But in reality, they are probably worried about their future and feel guilty that their coworkers have been made redundant. Being told to ‘stay positive’ is only going to invalidate their feelings.

Employers should be honest and open

It is important for employers to foster a culture of trust when it comes to creating a positive workplace. It’s tempting to try to keep financial problems a secret, but people will know when things are bad – so it’s better to be honest and open about how business is going. Warn people if redundancies are imminent, so they have time to work on job applications.

“If you want your people to be happy and productive, you need to offer open communication and provide mental health and wellness resources as well as skills and personal development opportunities,” says Trice.

“Recognizing the value of people, training managers with the right skills, providing constructive feedback as well as development opportunities, and accommodating flexible working arrangements can also help reduce stress.”

And, Trice says, making sure people are positive about work is worthwhile for organizations. She says, “If your workplace is operating on a waste mentality, improving morale and productivity is the key to success or you could be looking at long-term sick patterns and resignations.”

