Is it legal for my employer to refuse to give me paid leave?

jobs

go to greg

Published on December 3, 2023, 9:03am ET

Is it legal for an employer to flop on paid leave when the policy is not in writing? Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are all employers required to provide paid holidays to employees? I was told I have 56 hours of paid vacation a year. When I requested it, I was told to “use sick time – we don’t offer paid leave.” I have been working there for more than 3 years. Is it legal?

Although employers are not required to offer paid leave, most do.

For those who offer it, how it is earned, used, and paid out varies according to company policies and any requirements of state laws.

If there is no policy in writing, different state laws govern how holidays are handled. In New York, it is legal for employers to implement a “use it or lose it” policy.

And depending on the policy, employers may be required to pay for any accrued but unused leave when the employee’s employment ends, whether voluntarily or involuntarily.

If what you were told was not in writing and it is not the practice for other employees to offer paid leave, they may be in breach of the oral contract, but you will probably have a hard time proving this. And then the question should be, would you want to work for such an employer?

If there is no leave policy in writing, you can refer to state law for guidance about how much leave you are owed at your workplace. getty images

I run a restaurant, and according to a new law passed this week I can’t hire based on a person’s height or weight. That is madness. Imagine going to a nice establishment and the hostess or server is short and fat? This may work for an eatery, but not for a high-end establishment where there are good customers paying top dollar. So will we all now be prosecuted for trying to maintain a certain image?

Wow – your note gave me serious heartburn.

You are referring to the new law that prohibits employers and establishments from discriminating against employees or applicants based on body type – height and weight. So you are right, it would be illegal for you to assemble talent that looks like they were photoshopped from a fashion cover, in order to appeal to patrons who have paid surgeons and fashion consultants to make them look alike , while refusing to provide employment to people who look like this. rest of us. By the way, want to know why food tastes better at dinner? Because they don’t serve it with ostentation.

There is a new law in New York that prohibits restaurants from discriminating against job applicants based on their appearance. Getty Images/Image Source

Gregory Giangrande has over 25 years of experience as a Chief Human Resources Executive. Listen to Greg Wade. at 9:35am on iHeartRadio 710 WOR with Len Berman and Michael Riedel. Email: [email protected]. Follow: GoToGreg.com and on Twitter: @GregGiangrande

load more…

{{#isDisplay}} {/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}} {/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}} {/isSRVideo}}

Copy URL to share

Source: nypost.com