Is ‘Irrational Exuberance’ Helping Equity Markets Resilient?

Greg Bonnell: From geopolitical risk to drama in Washington, sticky inflation and high interest rates – there are certainly a lot of uncertainties in these markets. Joining me now is Phil Davis, founder of philstockworld.com with his perspective on how to approach the current investing landscape. Phil, it’s always great to have you back on the show.

Phil Davis: Hello. It felt great to be here. Thank you.

Greg Bonnell: We have a lot to talk about. Luckily, we will be together for the entire event. I want to start with what we’re seeing in the markets right now. These have been some tough days for the markets, whether it be the rise in bond yields, the uncertainty in the Middle East. How are you reading all this?

Phil Davis: Well, the geopolitical stuff, that’s a big wild card. We have been at war in Ukraine for years. So we get these things in motion after a while – unfortunately, anything takes getting used to. And I’m more concerned about where the markets are right now, I think they’re too spread.

And the problem is that the markets are priced as if nothing is going on, and things are going on. I think this is where you run into trouble, there is optimism in the market. It’s that irrational enthusiasm again.

Greg Bonnell: It doesn’t sound good because there’s a lot going on. And these are volatile situations, especially in the Middle East. If something happens, it could shock the market. Could we see a big reaction?

Phil Davis: Well, we’ve seen a little bit of that recently, haven’t we? The Fed came in and said we might be a little tighter than you think, and this is going to be longer than you think, and then the Middle East explodes. And inflation is now pushing back more than people thought, which justifies continued tightening by the Fed. That’s not as good as the S&P’s nearly 30x earnings would indicate. It doesn’t make any sense.

Greg Bonnell: When we talk about the 10-year treasury yield in the States, keeping it at 5%, going above that, pulling back – but it’s still very high. To find such levels we have to go back to 2007, 2006. What is the driver here? Are it really just the central banks telling us that we will likely stay higher for a long time?

Phil Davis: Well, look, the central banks are telling you that this is what is needed to control inflation. You don’t want to have 10% inflation a year. We had that in the 80’s. It’s really painful and hard to deal with.

The most important thing for investors to understand – surprisingly, this is what people get wrong – 5% interest on a bond is 5% interest on a bond. This is technically a risk-free investment, although it is not because when the bond goes up, you lose money on it. But in theory, this is a risk-free investment compared to the market.

Now, a company which is earning 20 times is also giving 5% returns. This is what 20x earnings represents – a 5% rate of return on your money over time. When you’re over 20x, stocks aren’t as good as bonds. And if your stock isn’t as good as a bond, which is essentially safer, there better be a good reason for your stock to be at the price it is. And people have completely lost touch with that concept.

Greg Bonnell: Let’s talk about this environment. And if we’re talking about higher rates over a longer period of time and some of the things happening with central banks, there are people who would have thought after a year and a half of aggressive central bank rate increases that the economy would have slowed down markedly. Now.

Heading into this year, there was a thought down the road that we could still make field cuts as the work would have been completed. The work is taking more time. It’s a step too far for me to ask whether the Fed has lost its influence over the economy.

Phil Davis: I think people think the Fed has a lot more influence than it actually does. The Fed could respond – in a flat, flat environment where nothing is happening economically, the Fed could say, OK, we’re going to push it this way or that way. But if the economy is going in a certain direction, the Fed can’t do much about it. They’re just going to get crushed.

And what the Fed can’t afford is to look foolish because it is the Fed’s mythology that it is able to influence the markets that is the Fed’s greatest power. It’s like the Wizard of Oz. Don’t look behind the curtain because it’s just a little guy pulling some levers. And if people lose confidence in the Fed being able to control the economy, that’s when the economy can really get out of control.

Greg Bonnell: Well, when we talk about the economy, we talk about the fact that we thought the Fed might have more influence at this point. You keep hearing about a resilient consumer, a resilient consumer. Are consumers really that strong, are households really that strong at this point in the cycle?

Phil Davis: No, I think we have over $5 trillion of consumer debt, not mortgage debt. Consumer debt exceeds $5 trillion. And maybe 20% of that is revolving credit at 18%, 20%, whatever they’re charging for credit cards these days. It’s painful, and people are reaching the end of their limits.

And that’s why we’re watching the banks’ earnings very closely to know what they’re saying about consumers, and defaults, and late fees, and so on and so forth. It’s all starting to grind to a halt because consumers have really hit their limit. And now we are approaching the holiday shopping season. If this doesn’t improve, we will have some serious issues.

Greg Bonnell: I’ve often thought about the consumer story and the fact that we’re also seeing credit card balances increase. And I question with my limited understanding whether it is flexibility or it is simply exploiting every available mechanism that you have to keep spending.

Phil Davis: For me, it’s tapping. See, people are getting jobs. There are other jobs, right? So we are adding a few million more consumers – a person with a job is better than a person without a job. So we’re adding a few million subscribers per year. But that’s not enough to really tip the scales.

What is really driving consumer spending is inflation. You will have to spend more. You have to go to the grocery store. Last year, it cost you $200 to shop. It now costs $250 to purchase. So yes, consumer spending is going up, but not because they’re happy with it, not because they’re enjoying it. This is a problem.

Greg Bonnell: Let’s talk about artificial intelligence. I know you’ve said many times before on the show that we’re in earnings season. We’re starting to get some of the biggest names in tech reporting earnings. What do you expect to see given the AI ​​surge we saw at the beginning of the year? At the beginning of the year, you said the word “AI” in your earnings release, everyone got excited. What is happening now?

Phil Davis: Well, look, in the long term, AI is going to be a big success in the same way that dotcom was a big success. But like the dotcoms, 9 out of 10 companies that are doing AI now will be gone in 10 years or 5 years. Who knows? People are throwing money at anything that says “AI”.

But honestly, there are only 11 companies in the S&P 500 that offer AI. Another 489 companies in the S&P 500 consume AI. They are paying for AI as a service. This is an additional expense. And they have to justify that expense with productivity gains over time. Otherwise, it was a bad project, just like Dotcom. People couldn’t justify all the money spent on dotcom projects at that time.

In fact, today, Microsoft (MSFT) made great money because they very wisely spent $10 billion on day one of AI and bought the OpenAI, ChatGPT people. He bought them. And because they bought them, all of ChatGPT is hosted on Microsoft’s cloud.

And at the same time, as Bing has become more popular, it’s also hosted on Microsoft’s cloud – so Microsoft’s cloud services have exploded. Meanwhile, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), which came to market with Bard, isn’t a very good product. And they haven’t been able to integrate it and do the things that Microsoft is doing. So Microsoft went up, and Google went down.

Therefore, it is not necessary that the companies providing AI also win. But people like Google, Nvidia (NVDA), Adobe (ADBE), etc., are ultimately going to do very good with AI. But other people are buying it. This is a service.

Greg Bonnell: Definitely a tale of two different companies. They were simply showing the audience how Microsoft performed based on its earnings and how Google performed – very different. After the closure, we had Facebook’s parent company META. We got a lot more hands on deck for the rest of the week. If we should really be keeping an eye on the AI ​​aspect, what are some of these companies you’re keeping an eye on?

Phil Davis: Well, again, I think the most important takeaway from this thing is that it’s out of the question for most companies to have AI. Saying “AI” like “dotcom” doesn’t mean you’re going to be successful. It matters what you do with it. If you find something smart and develop a system around it that creates a consumer experience that drives revenue, great.

But most people are not doing this. Most people are just saying, I want AI. I don’t know why. I don’t know what I’m going to do with it, but it seems like everyone else has it and I better move quickly. And yes, they’re probably right, but that means expense, expense, expense. And then maybe sometime next year, they’ll figure out how to make money from it.

Greg Bonnell: It seems like it was the early days of the broader community getting access to the World Wide Web, as we called it at the time. I remember dialing in with my old 14.4 modem, getting on chat forums. You say, oh, it’s great when I’m talking to someone on the other side of the world about a new album that’s just been released, but where’s the money in it? Eventually they figured out how to make money out of it.

Phil Davis: Yeah, but how many people actually did that, right? How many people actually figured it out? It all led to the mega tech companies that exist today.

