Artisan Select Equity Fund said Henry Schein, Inc. in its third quarter 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Headquartered in Melville, New York, Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) is a health care products and services provider to medical, dental and veterinary office-based practitioners. Henry Schein, Inc. on November 29, 2023. (NASDAQ:HSIC) stock closed at $66.66 per share. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) had a one-month return of 4.04%, and its shares lost 17.62% of their value over the past 52 weeks. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has a market capitalization of $8.662 billion.

Artisan Select Equity Fund said Henry Schein, Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:HSIC) made the following comments:

“we added Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the portfolio this quarter. Schein is the world’s largest distributor of dental supplies, equipment and related services. It is also the second largest medical supply distributor to physicians and alternative care sites. The dental industry is attractive with favorable demographics due to a growing population, increasing awareness of the importance of oral health in developing markets and increased adoption of new technology. The customer base remains fragmented, with approximately 200,000 dentists in the United States. However, Henry Schein is more than a distributor of other companies’ products. It has expanded its core distribution business to become an essential partner for its customers. It is the largest practice management software provider, used by 40% of all US dentists. It provides value-added services to dentists related to repairs, equipment maintenance, insurance reimbursement and financial services. Perhaps most importantly, it has become vertically integrated into manufacturing and is now making some dental products of its own. This includes private label, but also extends to branded dental products in key growth areas such as implants and endodontics. These products and services have better growth rates and significantly higher margins than its core business. Expanding your product mix should provide a good tailwind for profit growth. The company’s financial performance is currently distorted due to the lingering effects of the pandemic. During the pandemic, there was significant demand for protective equipment such as latex gloves and Covid testing kits, boosting its revenues and profits. These excess profits are now normalising, which has put pressure on reported profit growth and the share price. Beneath the surface, we see a healthy business with good underlying growth and a favorable outlook. We are happy to look beyond this temporary period of slow growth and estimate that we are paying 12X-13X earnings for a high-quality franchise with high single-digit underlying profit growth.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) isn’t on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, at the end of the third quarter Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) had 30 hedge fund portfolios, up from 31 last quarter.

