key insights

Estimated fair value for GWA Group is AU$2.82 based on 2 stage free cash flow to equity

The current share price of AU$1.98 suggests that GWA Group is potentially 30% undervalued

The AU$2.26 analyst price target for GWA is 20% below our estimate of fair value

In this article we’re going to estimate the intrinsic value of GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) by taking the company’s forecasted future cash flows and converting them back to today’s value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There’s really not that much to it, even though it seems quite complicated.

We generally believe that the value of a company is the present value of all the cash it will generate in the future. However, DCF is just one of many valuation metrics, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for GWA Group

Step by step through calculations

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model which, as the name suggests, takes into account two stages of growth. The first phase is typically a high growth period that builds towards a terminal value, which is captured in a second ‘stable growth’ period. To start, we need to estimate cash flows for the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with declining free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, millions) AU$59.0m AU$57.0m AU$58.0m AU$55.9 million AU$54.8 million AU$54.4 million AU$54.5 million AU$54.9 million AU$55.5 million AU$56.3 million growth rate estimates source analyzer x1 analyzer x1 analyzer x1 Estimate @ -3.62% Estimate @ -1.91% Estimate @ -0.71% Estimate @ 0.13% Estimate @ 0.71% Estimate @ 1.12% Estimate @ 1.41% Present value (A$, millions) discounted at 8.7% AU$54.3 AU$48.3 AU$45.2 AU$40.1 AU$36.2 AU$33.1 AU$30.5 AU$28.3 AU$26.3 AU$24.6

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = AU$367 million

The second stage, also known as terminal value, is the cash flow of the business after the first stage. The Gordon Growth Formula is used to calculate the terminal value of a 10-year government bond yield at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$56m × (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.7%- 2.1%) = AU$875m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= AU$875 million (1 + 8.7%)10= AU$381 million

The total value is the sum of the cash flows for the next ten years and the discounted terminal value, resulting in a total equity value, which in this case is AU$748m. The final step is to divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$2.0, the company appears to be undervalued, currently sitting at a 30% discount to the stock price. However, remember that this is only an approximate assessment, and like any complex formula – garbage in, garbage out.

DCF

important beliefs

The above calculations rely heavily on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the second is the cash flows. Part of investing is making your own assessment of a company’s future performance, so try to do the calculations yourself and check your own assumptions. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at GWA Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which is used for debt. Is responsible. In this calculation we used 8.7%, which is based on a leveraged beta of 1.314. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We get our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for GWA Group

Strength

weakness

opportunity

Threat

moving on:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won’t be the only piece of analysis you examine for a company. It is not possible to achieve foolproof valuation with the DCF model. Instead the best use of the DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would under- or overvalue the company. For example, changes in a company’s cost of equity or the risk-free rate can have a significant impact on valuation. What causes the share price to remain below the intrinsic value? For GWA Group, we’ve put together three relevant factors you should explore:

risk: For example, we have identified 1 warning sign for GWA Group Which you should know about. Management:Are insiders accelerating their shares to take advantage of market sentiment for GWA’s future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. other solid businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not check out our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you might not have considered!

P.S. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ASX every day. If you want to know other stock calculations just search here.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source