Is 'God Candle' to $100,000 Possible for Bitcoin? Popular BTC Permabull Chips In

TL;DR

Bitcoin (BTC) has reached $44,000, the highest since spring 2022, contributing to the growth of the global cryptocurrency market to more than $1.65 trillion. Max Keizer is predicting a significant price increase, potentially leading to a “God Candle” event that would send BTC worth $100,000 or more.

Keizer’s predictions, influenced by market dynamics and Bitcoin’s hash rate, previously included a target price of $220,000 while considering factors such as social unrest.

Bitcoin market indicators show a bullish trend, with exchange outflows exceeding inflows, indicating low selling pressure. However, the decline in BTC open interest indicates possible price consolidation at current levels.

Is BTC becoming a ‘God Candle’?

It appears that the cryptocurrency market is on the verge of ending a highly successful (so far) 2023 with a final burst of momentum. The global crypto market capitalization recently surpassed $1.65 trillion (according to data from CoinGecko), with many assets hitting yearly high prices.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been one of the top performers, touching the $44,000 level for the first time since spring 2022. Some analysts and experts believe that this bullishness could continue in the near future and lead to a new ATH for the asset.

An example is Max Keizer – an American film producer and vocal supporter of the primary cryptocurrency. According to him, BTC may experience a so-called “God Candle” that could take its valuation to $100,000. Furthermore, Keizer thinks BTC could reach an “implied, hash-adjusted price of $375,000.”

“It will literally shock the world. And the Bitcoin singularity will be upon us,” he said couple,

Previously, Keizer (who is also chairman of El Salvador-based Bitcoin mining startup Volcano Energy) set a $220,000 price target for Bitcoin, believing that such a price explosion could be caused by potential “social unrest” and “social breakdown.” Could.

A closer look at some BTC metrics

When talking about further growth in the BTC price, one should focus on some important metrics that can shed more light on whether such a growth could see the light of day.

According to a chart provided by CryptoQuant, outflows from Bitcoin exchanges significantly exceeded inflows on December 5. The shift from market to self-custody methods can be considered bullish because it eliminates the pressure to sell immediately.

On the other hand, BTC open interest (the total number of Bitcoin futures or options contracts outstanding in the market) has declined slightly over the past 24 hours. A bounce in the metric could indicate that the primary cryptocurrency has not yet experienced increased volatility, while a decrease could indicate consolidation around the current price tag.

The post Is $100,000 Possible For Bitcoin With ‘God Candle’? The post Popular BTC Permabull Chips appeared first on CryptoPotato.

source: cryptopotato.com