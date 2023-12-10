Is Global North conspiring to make the L&D Fund inactive?

L&D funds are in danger due to disagreements between developed and developing countries. While the latter demand immediate and need-based access to financial assistance, the former are pressuring the World Bank to control the funds.

December 10, 2023, 12:55 pm

Last modified: December 10, 2023, 12:59 pm

L&D funds can help developing countries like Bangladesh recover from extreme climate impacts such as rising sea levels, river erosion, floods and severe droughts. Photo: TBS

“>

L&D funds can help developing countries like Bangladesh recover from extreme climate impacts such as rising sea levels, river erosion, floods and severe droughts. Photo: TBS

At the end of COP27, an agreement was reached on the institutionalization of the Loss and Damage (L&D) Fund. Five meetings were held ahead of COP28 to decide the structure, contributors and recipients of the Fund. However, the fourth meeting between the developed and developing bloc proved to be a ‘do or break’ situation and led to a standoff.

Negotiations between countries in Abu Dhabi will be more difficult, as the question remains: will L&D funds constitute another climate injustice towards low-income, but climate-vulnerable countries?

Developed countries are pushing for the World Bank to be the governing body of the L&D Fund, while developing countries initially rejected the proposal. Developing countries have been deeply frustrated with the World Bank’s climate finance support since the beginning of climate talks.

The World Bank’s financial policies support investment in the form of loans rather than grants. According to a recent Oxfam report, only one-quarter of climate finance was granted to the public sector in 2019-20. Furthermore, most of the money was given in the form of loans, and developing countries have repeatedly suffered from ‘debt traps’.

Stay updated, follow Business Standard’s Google News channel

The lack of definition of climate finance and adaptation in the UNFCCC process has been a source of conflict for developing countries in terms of ‘funding distribution’. The multiplicity of distribution mechanisms and sources has devalued the needs and demands of poor countries.

Repackaging official development assistance (ODA) as climate finance and consequently destabilizing the domestic climate-development nexus of developing countries is a major case of climate injustice. The demands of vulnerable countries for ‘new and additional funding’ have rarely materialized under the World Bank’s financial trusteeship.

More importantly, developing countries demand L&D funds for ‘immediate access’ to financial assistance in case of emergencies. They mandated countries’ need-based access to the fund, while calling for another or new international body to manage the fund.

The World Bank’s complex and lengthy process prioritizes policies towards small island states and least developed countries and thus restricts timely and need-based finance delivery.

On the other hand, the United States and the European Union have pushed developing countries to the brink of collapse over L&D funds. The US has remained firm on its historical position that the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) never recognized that developed countries should be the primary contributors to L&D funds.

The US and other rich countries pressed for the World Bank to be established as the sole administrator for the fund.

The EU proposal added further complications to the bargain when it called for only an insurance-based financial mechanism to address losses and damages under the Global Shield Initiative.

It imposed further conditions on recipients: which groups of states should be supported? The EU also insists that the Paris Agreement alone should lead the fund, leaving aside the UNFCCC.

Nonetheless, the EU countries’ final two terms deal with the most significant bargaining points since the first Transitional Committee meeting – who is liable to pay for loss and damage in climate-sensitive countries?

The US emphasizes that under the distinction between developed and developing countries established by the UNFCCC in 1992, emerging economies such as China, India, South Korea, Brazil and others already top the list of emitting countries.

Thus codifying ‘developed countries’ as primary contributors to the fund, even though they are not obliged to pay, was a ‘redline’ point of bargaining. This line of debate has undoubtedly affected the hard-earned common position between the G77 and China.

In a critical situation that presents a ‘do or die’ situation for the instrumentalization of the L&D Fund, developing states agreed to accept the World Bank as an ‘interim agency’ to control the Fund.

Its abolition could ultimately lead to the establishment of a new international legal institution. This proposal was presented before the developed country parties in the fifth transitional committee meeting. The meeting was organized by the COP28 authority to build consensus on the operation of the L&D Fund.

L&D funds are in danger due to disagreements between developed and developing countries. While developing countries demand immediate and need-based access to financial assistance, developed countries are pushing for the World Bank to control this fund. Upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi will decide the future of the L&D fund.

Umme Saeeda is the founder and executive director of Ecological Policy Nexus.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Business Standard.

Source: www.bing.com