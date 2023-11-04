Is Fantom (FTM) About to Explode Like Solana (SOL)? This analyst thinks so

FTM, the native currency of the Fantom ecosystem, could be the next coin to follow and perhaps outperform Solana (SOL). This optimistic preview is from a technical analyst, “Magnet”, at X Post On October 3, it was said that traders who missed the SOL rally may have a chance with FTM.

Solana is exploding: FTX reverses losses after

At press time, SOL is trading at new 2023 highs and has reversed all subsequent losses from FTX. Looking at the candlestick arrangement in the daily chart, SOL remains in an uptrend, changing hands at $39 at the time of writing on November 3. Notably, SOL is up 125% from its September low and 190% from its June 2023 high.

At this pace, SOL has overtaken Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies in the world. This is despite Bitcoin being buoyed by widespread crypto optimism that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to approve the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the coming weeks. The general belief is that the SEC has set a possible deadline for this product to go live.

Looking at the SOL daily chart, primary support lies at the November 2022 highs around $36 – a key reaction line traders are monitoring closely. Anyway, a cool-off has occurred, but traders are confident of a pullback, which will push the coin higher into a bullish breakout formation.

Is Fantom (FTM) Preparing for a 100% Surge?

Magnate shared the daily and weekly charts of FTM, saying that the coin appears to be bouncing off an important support zone. In the weekly chart, an uptrend is defined. FTM is gaining momentum, confidence is rising, partly due to fundamental developments and improvements across the board, sentiment is changing, fueling the bullishness.

From the daily chart, FTM found support at the 2022 low before a rise in spot rates. This surge has catalyzed demand, sending the coin up 35% from its October low. Still, FTM is down about 65% from its February 2023 high.

Still, only time will tell if FTM will track SOL up by more than 100%, as technical analysts predict. Although there have been some challenges, there are also some positive developments taking place. One such recent development is that of analytics platform Messari saw Increase in Fantom’s on-chain activity.

According to their findings, the average number of new addresses added to the network per day increased by 106% in the last quarter. In comparison, the average number of active addresses per day increased by 3% over the same period.

Feature image from Canva, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com