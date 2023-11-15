technical analysis

By greatest businessman

Buyers in the Ethereum market have recently pushed the price into a strong uptrend, reaching the critical resistance level of $2K. However, facing a significant hurdle around this critical mark, the possibility of a temporary consolidation correction phase exists in the coming days.

daily chart

A closer examination of the daily charts reveals ample support around important areas, including stable support at $1,500 and the lower boundary of the wedge pattern. This support fueled a significant bounce, indicating strong buying momentum, with buyers targeting the crucial $2K resistance zone.

Despite reaching this key level, aligned with the wedge’s upper boundary, Ethereum faced rejection, leading to a slight retracement towards the broken 200-day moving average at $1,783.

Considering the importance of resistance at $2K and the upper boundary of the associated wedge pattern, a temporary continuation of the ongoing retracement followed by consolidation around the broken moving average is highly likely. If the price bounces back to the broken moving average, buyers may re-enter the market once again targeting the substantial $2K level.



4-hour chart

On the 4-hour chart, intense buying pressure around the $1,5K support zone drove Ethereum towards the substantial resistance at $2K. This upward movement demonstrated significant bullishness, indicating the dominance of buyers in the market.

However, the $2K area represents an important psychological resistance, posing a challenge for buyers to push the price higher. Specifically, the bearish divergence between price and the RSI indicator indicated insufficient buying pressure, leading to a reversal and minor correction.

Additionally, a recognizable double-top pattern around this crucial resistance confirmed the presence of sellers in the short term.

Given the current market dynamics, there is a high probability of an extended consolidation correction phase in the near term. This means that the market may continue its retracement before definitively determining its next action. In this scenario, the support range between the 0.5 and 61.8 levels of the Fibonacci retracement ($1,839 – $1,769) is expected to be the next level of interest for Ethereum price.



By greatest businessman

The futures market has been a significant influence on Ethereum’s price dynamics, making maintaining favorable conditions in this market essential to the current rally.

The chart depicts the 30-day moving average of the Ethereum Taker Buy Sell ratio, an important metric for gauging sentiment in the futures market. During a period of substantial price growth in Ethereum, the buyer buy-sell ratio displayed a strong uptrend, indicating strong buying interest. However, there has been a recent reversal in the metric’s trend leading to a downward trend, moving below the 1 range. This reversal indicates that sellers are now executing more aggressive orders overall, potentially seeking profits or taking short positions.

Notably, this change in the metric aligns with the recent market rejection and struggle to move higher. The confluence of these events suggests the possibility of a short-term retracement in the price of Ethereum.

If the buyers’ buy-sell ratio starts to move upward, crossing the 1 boundary, it will signal a revival of bullish sentiment in the short term, potentially supporting the continuation of the uptrend. Conversely, the failure of the metric to demonstrate upward momentum will raise concerns about the sustainability of any bullish momentum.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is that of the authors cited. It does not represent CryptoPotato’s opinion regarding buying, selling, or holding any investment. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more details.

Cryptocurrency charts by tradingview.

source: cryptopotato.com