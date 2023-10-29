Is energy efficiency our panacea for electricity?

Possible path to green energy transition? Efficiency is a key part of the solution but , [+] Uncertainties remain over the materials-energy nexus to provide other key infrastructure. International Renewable Energy Agency IRENA (Creative Commons license image)

Princeton University’s Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment hosted its annual meeting on October 27, featuring an informative and entertaining keynote address by Emory Lovins, founder of the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) and adjunct faculty at Stanford’s newly endowed Doerr School of Sustainability. given. Mr. Lovins, who is a MacArthur Fellow, was introduced by Dr. Barry Rand, the center’s head of external relations, as “the Einstein of energy efficiency.” In his presentation, Mr. Lovins’ message was that we need neither large sources of baseload energy such as nuclear power nor large-scale batteries to support renewable energy infrastructure to meet our energy needs in the near future. Of storage. Instead, we need a smart shift to energy efficiency and a more robust interlocked grid capable of acting as a backup for baseload power.

Furthermore, Mr. Lovins also suggested that carbon capture and storage and other forms of engineered “decarbonization” were largely unnecessary because a much faster transition away from fossil fuels was possible. Professor Emily Carter, who has the rare distinction of being a member of both the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Engineering, as well as the National Academy of Inventors, chaired a panel that gently challenged some of these assumptions. Her insights are partly informed by the key committee she chairs for the academies. Even if the efficiency and green transition possible By increasing RMI’s approach, this still may not happen potential, Given the enormous obstacles we face in terms of global environmental governance. For example, the landmark report published by Mr. Lovins and colleagues at the Rocky Mountain Institute titled Reinvention of fire, Makes a convincing case for its proposed win-win efficiency and renewable energy transition pathway, but has underlying assumptions that may not be realized.

Many of the arguments around renewable energy use and grid infrastructure ignore the materials-energy nexus research done on the criticality of metals needed for the transition. Mr Lovins dismissed concerns about foreign minerals for batteries and wind turbines, but many of the more serious concerns relate to base metals such as copper. Also, efficient grid delivery can help to some extent with baseload power, but we will still need batteries for transportation infrastructure. Finally, there remains concern about the “rebound effect” or Jevon’s paradox which states that if we lose track of total consumption we can lead to greater consumption of resources with improved efficiency.

Concerns about the rebound effect also exist for a circular economy, where consumers may be tempted to consume more if they perceive the economy to be more “sustainable”, thereby negating the efficiency dividend. Mr Lovins again dismissed concerns about a rebound effect, and said clearly that the evidence of such effects for major efficiency payments has so far been minimal. Yet, as a recent review on this topic concludes, there are many shortcomings in the literature and we always need to keep an eye on total consumption, especially when we have the simulation of Northern lifestyles through advertising in the Global South. There’s a lot of people to do.

A relatively painless transition to an energy efficient and low carbon future is probably within our reach, but in a world of sub-optimal decision making we cannot be complacent that the best paths will be chosen. Furthermore, if the materials-energy nexus becomes a barrier to specific pathways to renewable energy, research on many new energy sources such as geological hydrogen or nuclear fusion will provide us with broad opportunities. We are at an exciting moment in the Anthropocene where a systems perspective on energy is being adopted by prestigious research institutions, and consumers are becoming more informed about their resource use decisions. Embracing efficiency is the first but not the last step in securing our future.