Is Energizer Holdings, Inc. now? Is it time to consider buying (NYSE:ENR)?

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR), may not be a large cap stock, but its share price has seen a nice rise from the teen levels on the NYSE over the past few months. Since many analysts are covering the mid-cap stock, we can expect that any price-sensitive announcement has already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I’ll analyze the latest data on Energizer Holdings’ outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Energizer Holdings Still Inexpensive?

Great news for investors – Energizer Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company’s price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this example, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, because there isn’t enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I think Energizer Holdings’ ratio of 16.3x is lower than its peer average of 23.56x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price than the Home Products industry. However, given that Energizer Holdings’s stock is quite volatile (ie its price fluctuations are magnified compared to the rest of the market) this could mean the price could go lower, prompting us to buy in the future. Will get another chance to do it. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Energizer Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider a company’s prospects before purchasing its shares. Buying a great company with a strong outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profits expected to grow 85% over the next few years, the future looks bright for Energizer Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Are you a shareholder? Since ENR is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a good time to accumulate more of your stake in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are other factors to consider, such as financial health, which may explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ENR for a while, now is the time to enter the stock. Its promising future profit outlook is not yet fully reflected in the current share price, meaning it’s not too late to buy ENR. But before you make any investment decision, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet to make an informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it’s equally important to consider the risks facing Energizer Holdings at this time. There are risks in every company, and we have seen 3 warning signs for Energizer Holdings (1 of which is related!) All you need to know.

