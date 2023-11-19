It’s hard to get excited about Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG)’s recent performance when its stock is down 2.7% in the past month. However, the company’s fundamentals look quite good, and the long-term financial position generally aligns with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study the ROE of Employer Holdings in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor considered by a shareholder as it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simple terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder’s equity.

See our latest analysis for Employers Holdings

How is ROE calculated?

formula for roe Is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Employer Holdings is:

13% = US$120m ÷ US$919m (based on trailing twelve months to September 2023).

‘Return’ is the profit over the last twelve months. This means that for every $1 worth of shareholders’ equity, the company made $0.13 in profit.

What does ROE have to do with earnings growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company’s future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or “retains”, and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess the company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms that maintain high returns on equity and profit retention have higher growth rates than firms that do not share these characteristics.

Side-by-side comparison of Employer Holdings’ earnings growth and 13% ROE

To start, Employers Holdings has a respectable ROE. The company’s ROE looks quite good even when compared to the industry average of 13%. For this reason, Employer Holdings’ five-year net income decline of 13% raises the question of why that didn’t translate into decent ROE growth. So, there may be some other aspects that can explain this. As such, the company pays out a larger portion of its earnings as dividends, or faces competitive pressure.

the story continues

So, as a next step, we compared Employer Holdings’s performance against the industry and were disappointed to find that while the company has been growing its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 9.0% over the past few years .

past earnings growth

Earnings growth is a big factor in stock valuation. It is important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in a company’s expected earnings growth (or decline). This helps them determine whether the stock is positioned for a bright or bleak future. A good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines what price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check whether Employers Holdings is trading on a high P/E or low P/E relative to its industry.

Is Employers Holdings reinvesting its profits efficiently?

Employers Holdings’ low three-year average payout ratio of 25% (which means it retains the remaining 75% of its profits) comes as a surprise when you combine it with declining earnings. The lower payout should mean the company is retaining most of its earnings and, as a result, should see some growth. So there may be some other explanations in that regard. For example, the company’s business may be suffering.

Furthermore, Employers Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more, which suggests that management may have realized that shareholders prioritize dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the company’s future payout ratio is expected to rise to 36% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected increase in payout ratio explains why the company’s ROE is expected to decline to 9.2% over the same period.

Summary

Overall, it looks like there are some positives to Employers Holdings’ business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to deliver strong earnings growth, but that is not the case here. This suggests that there may be some external threat to the business, which is hindering its growth. Furthermore, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company’s earnings growth is expected to be similar to its current growth rate. To learn more about the latest analysts’ predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source: finance.yahoo.com