German investors are more optimistic than expected as analysts predict inflation will continue to decline.

Economic sentiment in Germany rose from -1.1 points in mid-October to 9.8 points in mid-November, according to data published Tuesday by the ZEW economic research institute.

A falling figure is indicative of a decrease in pessimism as numbers above 0 reflect fiscal optimism and numbers below 0 reflect a negative outlook.

ZEW interviewed 300 experts from banks, insurance companies and financial departments of selected corporations about their six-month predictions for the economy, inflation rates, interest rates, stock markets as well as exchange rates.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 5.0 in November, meaning German investors proved more optimistic than expected.

Why is the outlook less bleak in Germany?

The ZEW expectations index for Germany has been rising for four consecutive months.

It fell from -8.5 to -14.7 points between June and July this year, but since this decline the figures are less disappointing.

This is partly due to falling fuel prices and inflation forecast to continue falling, which is likely to prevent dramatic interest rate hikes.

“The increased economic expectations are accompanied by a significantly more optimistic outlook for the German industrial sector and domestic and foreign stock markets,” said ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach.

Yet despite these positive predictions, ZEW data shows that investors’ current sentiment about the German economic situation remains pessimistic.

The assessment measuring current conditions was barely changed month-on-month, rising 0.1 points to -79.8.

This negative sentiment cannot be baseless. While inflation is falling in Germany, the country is still struggling with high fuel costs linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The slowdown in China’s economy has also affected German trade, as the country is a major market for German exports.

Taking a step outwards, ZEW noted that investor sentiment regarding economic growth in the eurozone rose dramatically in November.

The indicator was recorded at 13.8 points, which is 11.5 points higher than the previous month.

In contrast, the situation indicator for the Eurozone, which looks at current sentiments, fell 9.4 points to a new reading of -61.8 points.

