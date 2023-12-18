Is Displacing Data Scientist by Prompt Engineer the 'Sexiest Job of the 21st Century'?



More than a decade ago, in a Harvard Business Review article, Thomas Davenport declared data scientist “the sexiest job of the 21st century.” Today, in the age of generative artificial intelligence (AI), is the “prompt engineer” going to assume that title?

It is already certain that this is one of the most popular jobs. Prompt engineering involves getting the best and most relevant answers from generic AI tools, and it’s both conversational, “but also programmatic, with prompts embedded in the code,” explains fellow ZDNET contributor David Gerwitz.

Professional AI prompt-engineering job rates are approaching $175,000, but can exceed $300,000 per year, he said, adding that “becoming a good AI prompt engineer involves much more than being able to ask leading questions. You need to combine the disciplines of programming, language, problem-solving, and even art to pursue this career path.”

As the world is buzzing about generative AI, there is a demand for quick engineers – huge demand. The problem is that finding fast-paced engineering skills is a difficult challenge. Expedited Engineer Recruitment is not for the faint of heart. “I think most recruiters are stealing,” quips Greg Beltzer, head of technology at RBC Wealth Management.

I recently had the chance to sit down with Beltzer at the Salesforce conference in New York, where he talked about the challenges of upskilling in the age of AI. He believes, “Today a good agile engineer is more expensive than a data scientist.” “It’s extremely difficult to find someone who has experience. You won’t find someone who has more than five years’ experience. At most you might get two or three years’ time, but it’s hard to find. ”

Beltzer adds: “There is a dramatic need for people to get up to speed on accelerated engineering. But is it a science? Is it an art? Are we just going to make more devices?” The good news is that once the tooling is established, it can be easy to train AI models with signals “systematically and programmatically,” he says.

Yet until robust and useful tools become available, rapid engineering will remain a challenge. Even with tools, Beltzer says it’s important to keep in mind that this skill goes beyond technical skills. Furthermore, it is too early to accurately identify the requirements and background that are best suited for an accelerated engineer.

For example, Beltzer doesn’t think it would be appropriate to train a data scientist or any other adjacent professional to adopt rapid-engineering skills: “A lot of this needs to be business relevant. “Prompt engineering – it’s not just code. It’s not just development. It’s like a business technical skill that’s also creative.”

He believes that some people coming into this field are not necessarily technical at all: “They’re writers,” he believes. “They just know how to write. And that’s part of it.”

RBC looks at its internal talent with a focus on combined business and technical skills, says Beltzer, “We’re really looking for people who have a technical interest on the business side. Personally, I don’t. Don’t want to bet until the tooling gets a little further along.”

The level of investment in AI and generic AI ventures over the past year “will also shape what kind of talent we will have,” Beltzer says. “Until then, the talent market will remain very weak. If you look at the turnover of these hot companies, they can tell their worth.”

At RBC, once a deeply conservative company, change has become the rule – starting with the adoption of cloud-based capabilities and services like Salesforce. “Once we moved to the cloud, we’re doing 25 releases a year,” says Beltzer. “It’s crazy for financial services – the industry average was one release a year. We have a great team that is connected to the business and IT, and we can iterate on the platform very quickly.”

At the same time, Beltzer doesn’t think his organization will be working entirely on AI any time soon. While AI can help developers and business strategists in 80% of their tasks, the remaining 20% ​​requires human involvement, he says: “I think AI is real. But I think I need to make a difference in my industry.” “There’s still some work to do for commercial feasibility.”

For example, RBC uses generative AI to aid contact center engagement. “We have some really cool use cases — but it’s cost reduction, versus actual revenue generation,” says Beltzer. “But it’s a good start.”

He further said, at a more general level, AI can never completely replace humans in the wealth management sector. “We’ve seen in a down market that people don’t want to talk to a machine saying, ‘It’s going to be fine.’ People want to hear, ‘We built a portfolio that had this model for this type of scenario. You’re still on track – you’re not going to retire for the next 20 years, you have plenty of time in the market, you continue. Invest, everything will be fine. But a bot can’t tell you that.”

However, AI capabilities are useful in assisting employees as they speak directly to customers. “More people are using wealth management than ever before because we have more assets,” Beltzer says. “So, they’re going to be able to serve their customers with more technology — making sure that box is checked, or the paperwork is done for them. That’s where we need to scale. So, advisors can focus on the relationship with the client, and make sure the investment they’ve made is going to meet their long-term goals.”

As an IT manager, “our challenge is to make the system more scalable and more efficient,” Beltzer says. “I want to enable humans to do what they love more and remove the basic activities that don’t add much value.”

