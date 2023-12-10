It’s been a tough three months for DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and its share price is down 21%. It’s possible that the market has ignored the company’s varying financials and decided to lean toward negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals usually drive market outcomes, so it’s worth paying close attention to. Specifically, we’ll be paying attention to DHI Group’s ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investments it receives from its shareholders. In simple terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder’s equity.

View our latest analysis for DHI Group

How to calculate return on equity?

ROE can be calculated using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DHI Group is:

3.6% = US$3.7m ÷ US$103m (based on trailing twelve months to September 2023).

‘Return’ is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think about it is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to make $0.04 in profit.

What does ROE have to do with earnings growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company’s future earnings. Depending on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or “retain”, we are then able to evaluate the company’s ability to generate profits in the future. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that do not necessarily possess these characteristics.

DHI Group Earnings Growth and 3.6% ROE

It’s hard to argue that DHI Group’s ROE is very good on its own. What’s more, even when compared to the industry average of 11%, the company’s ROE isn’t entirely remarkable. Therefore, it would not be wrong to say that the five-year net income decline of 15% seen by DHI Group was probably a result of having a lower ROE. However, other factors could also be the reason for the decline in earnings. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or the company has a very high payout ratio.

the story continues

So, as a next step, we compared DHI Group’s performance against the industry and were disappointed to find that while the company has been growing its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 6.2% over the past few years .

past earnings growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when evaluating a stock. It is important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in a company’s expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing this, they will get an idea of ​​whether the stock is headed for clear blue waters or murky waters await. Is DHI Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 evaluation measures can help you decide.

Is DHI Group reinvesting its profits efficiently?

DHI Group pays no dividends, meaning potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn’t explain why the company would lose earnings if it were retaining all of its profits. Is. So there may be some other explanations in that regard. For example, the company’s business may be suffering.

conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about DHI Group. Although the company has a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hindering its earnings growth. When this happens, the latest industry analyst forecasts suggest that analysts expect to see a huge improvement in the company’s earnings growth rate. To learn more about the latest analysts’ predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source: finance.yahoo.com