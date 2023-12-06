Is Cybertruck a danger to people on the road? Tesla CEO Elon Musk says it's safe for 'both occupants and pedestrians' - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk On Tuesday it was told about its recently delivered all-electric cybertruck Safer than other trucks, and not just for the occupants.

What happened: Musk has often talked about how the Cybertruck is extremely safe for its passengers with its steel exterior and shatter-resistant armored glass windows. The CEO had earlier also termed it as ‘the armored personnel carrier of the future’.

However, on Tuesday Musk said that the vehicle is safe for the people sitting in it as well as the pedestrians.

“Yes, we are confident that the Cybertruck will be safer per mile for both passengers and pedestrians than other trucks,” Musk wrote on Twitter. He also reposted a Tesla enthusiast who called the story about the vehicle being a danger to pedestrians “complete BS.”

why it matters: popular tech youtuber marques brownlee Concerns were recently raised that Cybertruck pre-orders from Europe may be difficult to fulfill as the continent’s regulations state that “the front part of the vehicle must not be rigid.”

Tesla began deliveries of its stainless steel Cybertruck last week by handing it over to a handful of customers at its Gigafactory in Texas. Pricing for the Cybertruck starts at $60,990, with its premium version, the Cyberbeast, starting at $99,990. The company is eyeing delivering about 250,000 Cybertrucks a year by 2025 due to production scaling challenges.

On its website, Tesla describes the vehicle as durable and strong enough to take anywhere.

During its delivery event, Tesla showed the vehicle’s body being capable of withstanding 0.45 caliber Tommy guns, 9mm Glock, and 9mm MP5-SD. Musk said the bullets only damage the exterior but fail to penetrate the vehicle’s cabin, unlike most car or door skins, which are made of thin mild steel unable to withstand a bullet. Meanwhile, the windows are made of shatter-resistant armored glass that can resist the impact of a baseball.

