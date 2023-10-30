Is Crypto Too Complicated for Grandma? Mark Cuban thinks so

“The best report Benzinga has ever produced”

Huge returns are possible in this market! For a limited time, get access to Benzinga Insider reports, normally $47/month, for just $0.99! Discover wildly undervalued stocks before they skyrocket! Time is Running Out! Act fast and secure your future property at this incredible discount! Claim your $0.99 offer now!

advertising related

Billionaire Entrepreneur and Famous Investor, mark cuban Expressed his frustration at the lack of a “killer app” for cryptocurrencies. Cuban, known for his role as a “Shark Tank” investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, believes crypto has the potential for more than just speculation.

What happened: According to Cuban, crypto is about creating new applications that can improve and simplify various aspects of our lives.

Enter to Win $500 in Stocks or Crypto

Enter your email and you’ll get Benzinga’s last Morning Update, a free $30 gift card, and more!

“Crypto has some problems. Most people, when they think of crypto, they think speculation. Crypto is not really that. Crypto is really about creating new applications that make things better and easier. What’s missing in crypto is an application that actually wants to use what grandma created,” he said in an interview with WIRED.

However, he highlighted the need for a game-changing application that would attract mainstream adoption, comparing it to the time when Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook became mobile on the iPhone, which fueled its success.

“Think about the iPhone. It came out in 2007, but the App Store and the iPhone didn’t really take off in popularity until great apps like Instagram and Snapchat and Facebook came to mobile. Crypto is still having its Instagram moment Is waiting for.”

Will the SEC finally approve the long-awaited Bitcoin spot ETF? Ask directly from industry experts at Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets event taking place in NYC on November 14, 2023. Be a part of discussions where you won’t just be a passive spectator. Don’t miss this opportunity – Secure early bird discount tickets now!

Secure your financial future

Hidden gems are waiting to be discovered in this market! Don’t miss this Benzinga Insider report, normally $47/month, now just $0.99! Uncover incredibly undervalued stocks before they soar! limited time offer! Secure your financial success with this unique discount! Get your $0.99 offer today!

advertising related

See more: A stay in the floating palace from James Bond’s ‘Octopussy’

why it matters: Cuban specifically mentioned NFTs as a potential catalyst for crypto adoption. NFTs are unique digital assets that can represent ownership of a wide range of items like art, collectibles, and even stamps. “The NFT market sucks. You know how many other industries have sucked? There was a time after the internet stock market crashed where Amazon was selling for $5 a share, one-hundredth of what Microsoft sells for now.” I was selling in. I’m not going to tell you what you should or shouldn’t do about NFTs, other than to say, the best time to buy is when you’re a collector and you like NFTs.”

Acknowledging the current shortcomings of the NFT market, Cuban cautioned against purchasing NFTs solely for speculative purposes. He added, “Don’t buy to speculate. You know what happens to speculators? They get their work handed to them. Someday you’ll turn around and say to yourself, ‘I should have bought those damn NFTs then When they were next nothing.

However, not everything has been smooth sailing for Cuban in the crypto sphere. In September, he became the victim of a cryptocurrency scam, resulting in the loss of approximately $870,000. Cuban revealed that he was unaware of the movements in his wallet and discovered that he had lost 5 Ethereum (Crypto: ETH), which was valued at approximately $8,175 at the time.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin (CRYTPO: BTC) was trading at $34,333.39, up 1.61% over the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock

Read further: Here’s how much you should invest in Shiba Inu today to get paid $1 million if SHIB hits 1 cent?

“The best report Benzinga has ever produced”

Huge returns are possible in this market! For a limited time, get access to Benzinga Insider reports, normally $47/month, for just $0.99! Discover wildly undervalued stocks before they skyrocket! Time is Running Out! Act fast and secure your future property at this incredible discount! Claim your $0.99 offer now!

advertising related

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Source: www.benzinga.com