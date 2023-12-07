Is crypto for criminals? JPMorgan fined $39B and has its own token

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is being slammed over the hot coals by the crypto community on X (formerly Twitter) after claiming that the “only true use case” of Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies is to promote crime. .

“The only real use case for it is criminals, drug traffickers, money laundering, tax avoidance,” Dimon said at a hearing before the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on December 5. “If I were the government, I would shut it down.”

But crypto pundits immediately pointed out the hypocrisy in Dimon’s statements, highlighting that JPMorgan is the second-most penalized bank, accounting for $39.3 billion in 272 violations since 2000, according to Good Jobs First’s breach tracker. Has paid a fine of Rs.

About $38 billion of those fines came under the watch of Dimon, who has been CEO since 2005.

“Talk about being a fucking hypocrite!” crypto lawyer John Deaton said in a December 6 post on X.

“Jamie Dimon is in no position to criticize Bitcoin with that kind of track record,” said Gábor Gurbacs, a VanEck strategy consultant, who noted that banks around the world have paid $380 billion in fines this century.

Talk about being a hypocrite! Who is the criminal Jamie Dimon? Let me ask you a question: When in the last 5 years @JP Morgan has been fined over thirty-five billion dollars ($35,000,000,000) for illegal and fraudulent activities, should any of your employees have used #bitcoin Or… https://t.co/DF2B4SkbwD – John E. Deaton (@JohnDeaton1) 6 December 2023

JPMorgan agreed to a $75 million settlement with the US Virgin Islands in September over allegations it enabled and financially benefited from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation between 2002 and 2005. However, it should be noted that the agreement is not an admission of guilt.

In October 2013, the bank paid $13 billion for fraudulently misleading investors on “toxic” mortgage deals – the largest fine in its corporate history. Toxic investments lose significant value, causing a market collapse.

Several JPMorgan traders were also investigated for manipulating various metals futures markets between 2008 and 2016, and in September 2020 agreed to pay nearly $1 billion to settle the investigation.

Fines paid by JPMorgan over various violations. Source: Good Jobs First

JPMorgan was also at the center of the largest cocaine bust in US history, when 20 tonnes of cocaine worth $1.3 billion was seized in July 2019, allegedly on a ship owned by a fund run by JPMorgan.

Jamie Dimon looks confused… They say only those people use #bitcoin They are criminals, smugglers and money launderers… But really he’s just describing JPMorgan and their clients. pic.twitter.com/KKh9m63nAa – Walker✓️ (@WalkerAmerica) 7 December 2023

Dimon says he’ll shut down crypto, but JPMorgan has its own token

“If I were the government, I would shut it down,” the JPMorgan CEO told US Senator Elizabeth Wallet in a closing statement at the hearing, referring to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

However, despite “deep opposition” from the digital asset sector, JPMorgan recently launched its own crypto token – JPM Coin – on a private version of the Ethereum blockchain for its institutional client base.

The bank also launched a blockchain-based tokenization platform in October, with BlackRock as one of its clients. It also contributed to a $65 million funding round for Ethereum infrastructure firm ConsenSys in April 2021.

However, Dimon was likely making a distinction between centralized and decentralized cryptocurrencies, as he has previously referred to decentralized currencies as Ponzi schemes.

Bankless also criticized Dimon’s comments, pointing out that the US government cannot impose effective restrictions on Bitcoin or the cryptocurrency sector due to its decentralized nature.

Dimon’s comments triggered a Community Notes fact check on X, stating that less than 1% of cryptocurrency transactions are illegal.

Added context to Demon’s Comments X’s community notes. Source:

