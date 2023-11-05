Is Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s recent price movement based on its weak fundamentals?

With its stock down 16% over the past three months, Corning (NYSE:GLW) is easy to overlook. However, we decided to study the financial condition of the company to determine if they had anything to do with the price drop. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it is wise to study the financial position of the company. Specifically, we’ll be paying attention to Corning’s ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investments it receives from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How do you calculate return on equity?

Return on Equity Formula Is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Corning is:

5.5% = US$649m ÷ US$12b (based on trailing twelve months to September 2023).

‘Return’ is the income that the business earned in the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for every $1 of shareholders’ capital, the company made $0.06 in profit.

What does ROE have to do with earnings growth?

So far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Now we need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or “retains” for future growth, which tells us about the company’s growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that do not necessarily possess these characteristics.

Corning’s earnings growth and 5.5% ROE

At first glance, Corning’s ROE isn’t much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company’s ROE makes us feel even less enthused. Corning was still able to see good net income growth of 9.8% over the last five years. We believe there may be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company’s management has made some good strategic decisions, or the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, when compared with the industry’s net income growth, we found that Corning’s reported growth was lower than the industry’s growth of 16% over the past few years, which we don’t like to see.

past earnings growth

The basis of valuing a company is largely linked to its earnings growth. It is important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in a company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This helps them determine whether the stock is positioned for a bright or bleak future.

Is Corning reinvesting its profits efficiently?

Corning’s three-year critical average payout ratio is 85%, which means it has only 15% left to reinvest in its business. This means that the company has been able to achieve good earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Corning has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means the company is quite serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the company’s future payout ratio is expected to fall to 44% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected decline in payout ratio explains the expected growth of 16% in the company’s ROE over the same period.

conclusion

Overall, we’re a bit ambivalent about Corning’s performance. While there’s no doubt that its earnings growth has been quite respectable, the low profit retention may mean that the company’s earnings growth could have been higher had it been reinvesting a larger portion of its profits. An improvement in its ROE could also help future earnings growth. That said, the latest industry analyst forecasts suggest the company’s earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts’ expectations based on broader industry expectations or on the company’s fundamentals? Click here to visit our analyst forecasts page for the company.

