Is Cisco Stock a Good Long Term Investment?

Many tech stocks bounced back from last year’s steep declines in 2023, and Silicon Valley giants Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was one of them. Shares reached a 52-week high of $58.19 on September 1. But the stock declined in mid-November after Cisco released earnings for its fiscal first quarter that ended Oct. 28. Investors clearly found something concerning in the earnings report.

For bargain hunters wondering whether this decline has created a good buying opportunity, the question is: are the things that triggered the selloff issues long-term or short-term that are expected to eventually pan out? May go? Let’s dive in and see.

Cisco’s Successes

Cisco actually delivered surprising results in the latest quarter. It was the strongest first quarter in company history in terms of revenue and profit. Sales rose 8% year over year to $14.7 billion, and net income rose 36% to $3.6 billion as the company met pent-up demand that previously went unmet due to supply chain disruptions.

The balance sheet was also strong. At the end of the quarter, Cisco’s assets totaled $98.8 billion compared to liabilities of $53.6 billion, and it had $23.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.

pending challenges

So why did the stock sink after Cisco posted such great results? Because management warned that it was seeing signs that demand growth was starting to slow down – namely, product orders were down 20% in the quarter.

As a result, the company offered revenue guidance of at least $12.6 billion for its fiscal Q2, which would be significantly lower than the $13.6 billion in the year-ago period. Management also estimates that the period of reduced customer demand may last for a few more quarters before moving towards normal levels. That weak near-term outlook led to a selloff in Cisco stock.

But investors who are focused on the long term should keep in mind that this short-term hurdle is expected to subside eventually, after which the stock will be ready to recover. And a major reason to be confident in Cisco’s ability to bounce back is its software business.

Although Cisco built its reputation as a computer networking company, it has also developed a large set of software offerings, including IT systems monitoring and cybersecurity. This allows it to generate predictable recurring revenues through software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions. Its SaaS segment is not as sensitive to cyclical fluctuations as its hardware business.

buy or not buy cisco

Cisco’s SaaS offering to strengthen after company closes acquisition of cybersecurity analytics firm splunk In 2024. Splunk’s solutions provide complementary capabilities that will enhance Cisco’s cybersecurity product suite.

Additionally, Splunk’s revenue, net income and free cash flow all increased year-over-year in the fiscal third quarter, which ended Oct. 31. Splunk’s business is thriving with $1.1 billion in fiscal Q3 sales — revenue that will grow Cisco’s top line next year.

Splunk’s free-cash-flow growth should be a particularly attractive feature for income investors as it will enhance Cisco’s ability to maintain its dividend, which yields more than 3% at the current share price. And Cisco has increased its payout for 13 consecutive years, which is a solid track record. So long-term investors can collect Cisco’s reliable dividend while waiting for its stock to bounce back.

Given Cisco’s recent share price decline, now is a good time to buy the stock for the long term. Cisco’s business will be in an even better position once the Splunk acquisition closes and it recovers from the impending cyclical recession.

In the meantime, investors can benefit from Cisco’s dividend, making it a good income stock. These factors point to Cisco as a worthwhile investment for the long term.

