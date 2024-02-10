When it comes to airport breakfast prices, comedian Kylie Brackman is dead serious.

So when she noticed that her go-to travel snack – Chex Mix – was being sold at different prices at different airports, she set out on a crowdsourced adventure to compile as much data as she could on the topic of “science”.

“Started doing science. Feel free to report any data you have,” Brackman written on x, In his post, which has been viewed more than 2.5 million times, he shared his initial findings from three airports: An 8-ounce bag of traditional Chex Mix cost $9.99 at LaGuardia Airport, $5.99 at Indianapolis International and Dallas-Fort Worth. International is $4.76.

Brackman says this price disparity inspired him to find out how much it costs all the airports – and he never imagined so many people would invest in data collection.

Brackman told TODAY.com, “I tweeted this because I really wanted a bag of Chex Mix, but the economy kept me from buying it and I just wanted to know if anyone else felt the same way. ” The shuttle travels back and forth between Los Angeles and New York, with frequent stops in the Midwest and elsewhere.

“I noticed that the middle part of the country is always a lot cheaper,” she adds. “LaGuardia is out of control, a lawless place with no regulation.”

Later that day, Brackman thanked those who contributed “dissemination of data” and added some conditions to his Chex Mix Economic Index: participants must only add data on an 8-ounce bag of traditional Chex Mix and photos of it. should take pre-tax price,

finally brakeman compiled His data in a publicly viewable Google spreadsheet.

“As a scientist I can only assume that everyone is stuck at 8oz. I threw out the data that had bad feelings. “By the way I got a C in stats,” she wrote on X.

UPDATE: Here’s what we have so far. As a scientist I can only assume everyone is stuck at 8oz. I threw out the data that had bad feelings. Well I got a C in statistics pic.twitter.com/QtTzG6oooA – Kylie Brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) 6 February 2024

Brackman has organized the submissions into four categories: those he has seen himself, those he has photographic evidence, those he does not have photographic evidence but doubts is accurate, and “I’m not sure I can tell you.” “Believe in” prices.

And yet, there are still those who doubt his highly scientific study – like the Wall Street Journal, which poked more holes in it than a piece of checks.

WSJ contacted a Seattle-Tacoma International Airport spokesperson to verify the accuracy of the data. Social media users told Brackman that Chex Mix cost $12.99 or $14.99, but the spokesperson confirmed the actual cost of $5.99 for an 8.75-ounce bag at three concourses.

Due to this, Brakeman had to respond through a video. The comedian spoke at his press conference dressed in his best clothes.

“My fellow Americans. By now you may have noticed that the Wall Street Journal has disputed the data from my Chex Mix study. This is my official response: Oh, come on. Ah, shoot. Really? Man. I thought it was I have. Can you check again?” “You can’t win them all,” she says in the cheeky video.

The WSJ responded to the video by sarcastically commenting that “fact-checks are an important part of its reporting process”. In another tweet, Brackman said he never thought he would be “fired by a financial publication.”

Fact-checks are an important part of our reporting process. – Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) 8 February 2024

Why are airport breakfasts so expensive?

Brackman’s informal study, regardless of its accuracy, speaks to a larger issue of travelers viewing airport food as overly expensive. They feel they are being taken advantage of as sycophants and captive consumers.

In 2021, LaGuardia Airport — where Chex Mix is ​​$9.99 — went viral for charging About $28 for a beer, The ensuing outcry prompted the Port Authority to prohibit airport vendors from charging more than 10% above “street prices”.

According to research conducted by Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA), more than 80% of airports use a retail and concession pricing method called “Street Pricing Plus”, which allows vendors to “reflect additional costs”. Allows you to adjust pricing for. Operating in an Airport Environment.”

An ACI-NA spokesperson told TODAY.com that pricing is 10% higher than street pricing at about two-thirds of airports, and airports typically conduct pricing audits to ensure compliance.

The spokesperson emphasized that “the pricing strategies are highly localised” and “the cost of doing business in the airport environment is significantly higher than outside the airport.”

While showing solidarity against price hikes at the airport, Brackman says she was “so charmed” by how many people on the Internet helped her with her search.

“It’s a testament to community science and to people who want to get to the bottom of something like this,” she says.

She adds, “I felt good that everyone came forward to help, everyone present at the airport that day sent me something or the other.” “I think it’s relevant to a lot of people because now the airlines are jacking up prices in every direction and there’s no control over it. “I think a lot of people felt that way.”

