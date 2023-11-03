Is Celestia (TIA) crashing due to massive dumping by manipulators?

Celestia, the modular blockchain that claims to be scalable without sacrificing security, launched in late October 2023 after weeks of anticipation from the broader crypto community. However, just hours after launching and TIA listing on several exchanges including OKX and KuCoin, the coin is struggling to match the initial excitement.

TIA is falling, blame Celestia airdrop?

The coin is down 20% from recent highs and is at risk of falling some more. Reportedly, some airdrop recipients, primarily Sibil Group, are liquidating the coin through mainstream exchanges. This is putting more pressure on the bulls.

These recipients, according to Celestia, were early adopters of the project. In total, the platform allocated 60 million TIA for the airdrop, which is 6% of the total supply.

Typically, crypto projects distribute free tokens in airdrops as a strategy to raise awareness. To receive tokens, interested users must provide their wallet addresses and actively participate as a developer or platform user. For example, in the case of Celestia, the network distributed TIAs among other developers.

In total, 191,391 addresses are set to receive TIA from the airdrop. However, according to a recent report, at least 20% of these addresses are controlled by CIBIL groups. As of November 1, 138,981 addresses, representing 72% of all accounts, had already claimed about 44 million TIAs out of the 60 million scheduled for the airdrop.

CIBIL Group operators are making big money, dumping TIA

According to researchers, CIBIL groups manipulated their way and obtained TIA, which may further put pressure on prices. Technically, a Sybil group of malicious actors that create multiple fake identities for the purpose of taking control of a given network, in this case, Celestia, or even destabilizing the airdrop. Through multiple fake identities created to receive the TIA airdrop, researchers discovered that Sybil Group operators had made deposits at the same addresses before moving them to the crypto exchange.

The report said the massive CIBIL Group, which operates more than 20 deposit addresses, received 5.22 million TIA. Meanwhile, larger Sybil groups operating between five to 20 addresses ended up with 6.65 million TIAs. At the same time, 51,494 addresses were suspected to be part of the Sibyl Group ring, which received $17.05 million TIA.

Of this, researchers found that a profitable Sybil group operating 300 airdrop addresses received 77,391 TIAs. Coins deposited to 300 airdrop addresses were consolidated into one address and sent to OKEx. Surprisingly, each of the 300 addresses ended with 258 TIA, meaning that Celestia did not care that they were affiliated and were likely operated by a single entity.

